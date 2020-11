Bed Bath & Beyond has this OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper for only $19.99 (price drops in cart) with free shipping!



Product Details:

Quickly and safely chops fruits and vegetables in one easy motion



Non-slip base provides stability



Lid is angled for leverage while chopping and promotes optimal hand placement



Stainless steel blades



Pour spout makes it easy to empty contents



BPA-free



Removable grid helps clean between teeth of the chopper



Lid and body separate for cleaning



Received 4+ stars out of 120+ reviews