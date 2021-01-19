Amazon has this 32-Gal Rubbermaid Brute Heavy-Duty Round Trash Can in blue for only $27.99 with free shipping!



Note: Order now and blue color will be in stock on March 1, 2021. Also available in other colors for varying prices.



Product Details:

Constructed with the highest quality material plus a UV inhibitor ensures long life in even the most extreme environments



Innovative venting channels make lifting out liners up to 50 percent easier, improving productivity and reducing the risk of injury



Integrated cinches secure the liner, allowing for efficient knot free liner changes



Rounded handles make lifting and moving easier, and are reinforced to resist tearing or damage



Reinforced base is specifically engineered to be dragged over rough surfaces



Contoured base handles improve grip and ergonomics



Rim features integrated rib structure to increase strength and resist crushing



Stackable design enables nesting for easy transport and storage



Received 4+ stars out of 3,615+ reviews!