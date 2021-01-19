Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

32-Gal Rubbermaid Brute Trash Can
FREE SHIPPING
$27.99 $46.20
1h ago
Expires : 01/29/21
About this Deal

Amazon has this 32-Gal Rubbermaid Brute Heavy-Duty Round Trash Can in blue for only $27.99 with free shipping!

Note: Order now and blue color will be in stock on March 1, 2021. Also available in other colors for varying prices.

Product Details:
  • Constructed with the highest quality material plus a UV inhibitor ensures long life in even the most extreme environments
  • Innovative venting channels make lifting out liners up to 50 percent easier, improving productivity and reducing the risk of injury
  • Integrated cinches secure the liner, allowing for efficient knot free liner changes
  • Rounded handles make lifting and moving easier, and are reinforced to resist tearing or damage
  • Reinforced base is specifically engineered to be dragged over rough surfaces
  • Contoured base handles improve grip and ergonomics
  • Rim features integrated rib structure to increase strength and resist crushing
  • Stackable design enables nesting for easy transport and storage
  • Received 4+ stars out of 3,615+ reviews!

