Right now, Amazon has this Samsonite Luggage Cart for only $16.30 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Stainless steel & absorbent



OVERSIZED rugged wheels for improved handling



ADJUSTABLE SUPPORT strap anchors baggage and prevents shifting



FOLDABLE for easy transportation and storage



BODY Dimensions: 19.0 x 11.0 x 3.0 inches, Weight: 3.0 pounds



Received 4+ stars out of 2,450+ reviews