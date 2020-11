Home Depot is offering this Samsung 30" Gas Range w/ Self-Cleaning Oven for only $598.00 with free shipping!



Also available in fingerprint resistant black stainless steel for $698.00!



Details:

5.8 cu. ft.



5 specialized round burners and a 17K BTU power burner



Chose from 3 different options to keep food warm



Storage Drawer is ideal for storing baking sheets and pans



Cook multiple dishes at once



Dimensions: 28.3" D x 46.68" H x 29.9" W



Received 4+ stars from over 885 reviews