T-Mobile just launched their new Magenta MAX plan which is the first 5G smartphone plan that won't slow you down based on how much data you use. With this plan, you'll receive up to 4K UHD video streaming, 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data, and more.



Best of all? For a limited-time, break away from AT&T or Verizon and switch to the new Magenta MAX plan at no additional cost and keep the phone you love! That's right, T-Mobile will cover the SIM card and support costs on your eligible device. You will also receive up to $650 via virtual prepaid card to help pay off your device. You can also save at least 20% on your monthly bill with 3 lines (taxes and fees included).



Learn more about the new Magenta MAX plan here.