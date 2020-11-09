Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Starbucks Introduces Strawless Lids

News
In efforts to do their part to eliminate one billion plastic straws worldwide annually, Starbucks is debuting all-new strawless lids company wide after a successful trial run! These lids are lightweight, recyclable, made from polypropylene and contains about 90% less plastic than former lids and straws.

The new lid will now come with all beverage orders at Starbucks throughout the US and Canada.

Read more here.

What do you think of Starbucks' new strawless lids? Let us know in the comments below!

News Starbucks Coffee Drinks Beverages
Comments

