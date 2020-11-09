In efforts to do their part to eliminate one billion plastic straws worldwide annually, Starbucks is debuting all-new strawless lids company wide after a successful trial run! These lids are lightweight, recyclable, made from polypropylene and contains about 90% less plastic than former lids and straws.



The new lid will now come with all beverage orders at Starbucks throughout the US and Canada.



