Target

Target

15% Off Teacher Prep Event Now Live!
15% Off
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 08/29/20
Now through 8/29, Target is offering a 15% off Teacher Prep Event via Target Circle [free to join]. Teachers can use this offer to stock up on select classroom supplies until August 29.

In order to take advantage of this offer, teachers must get verified at Target.com/TeacherPrep to get their coupons.

Not a teacher? Starting that same day, you can shop their Back to School Deals!

See these offers in their new weekly ad here.

Hot Tip: starting 7/20, college students can score a $5 off $20 coupon!

school supplies office supplies Kids Back To School Target Arts & Crafts educational materials teacher appreciation
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal recommended
