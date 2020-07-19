This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Now through 8/29, Target is offering a 15% off Teacher Prep Event via Target Circle [free to join]. Teachers can use this offer to stock up on select classroom supplies until August 29.
In order to take advantage of this offer, teachers must get verified at Target.com/TeacherPrep to get their coupons.
Not a teacher? Starting that same day, you can shop their Back to School Deals!
See these offers in their new weekly ad here.
Hot Tip: starting 7/20, college students can score a $5 off $20 coupon!
