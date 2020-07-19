Now through 8/29, Target is offering a 15% off Teacher Prep Event via Target Circle [free to join]. Teachers can use this offer to stock up on select classroom supplies until August 29.



In order to take advantage of this offer, teachers must get verified at Target.com/TeacherPrep to get their coupons.



Not a teacher? Starting that same day, you can shop their Back to School Deals!



See these offers in their new weekly ad here.



Hot Tip: starting 7/20, college students can score a $5 off $20 coupon!