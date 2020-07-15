Starting 7/20, Walmart is requiring all customers nationwide to wear facial masks while in-store. By implementing this new policy, Walmart has become the largest retailer in the U.S. to require such a mandate.



In addition, Sam's Club will also require the use of face masks while customers shop in-store.



Currently, other retailers, such as Starbucks, Costco, and Apple, have implemented the requirement of face masks in-store.