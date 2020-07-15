Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Walmart Requiring Customers to Wear Face Masks
News
Jul 15, 2020
About this Deal

Starting 7/20, Walmart is requiring all customers nationwide to wear facial masks while in-store. By implementing this new policy, Walmart has become the largest retailer in the U.S. to require such a mandate.

In addition, Sam's Club will also require the use of face masks while customers shop in-store.

Currently, other retailers, such as Starbucks, Costco, and Apple, have implemented the requirement of face masks in-store.

face masks Masks Coronavirus Covid-19
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jul 15, 2020
Here's a link to the announcement fom CNN - https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/15/business/walmart-masks/index.html
