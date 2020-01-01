About Callaway Golf Preowned

Callaway is one of the worldâ€™s leading brands for golf clubs, equipment, apparel, and accessories. They were founded by Ely Callaway Jr. in 1982, originally as a boutique manufacturer of wedges and putters. Based in California, they have now expanded to selling all types of premium and performance golf products, to more than 70 countries worldwide. They sell their products directly from their website, as well as through golf and sporting goods retailers. Another avenue they offer is their certified preowned and trade-in programs. These services give customers an opportunity to own the highest quality golf clubs and equipment for much lower prices. Shop online for used golf clubs such as irons, drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges, putters, complete sets, accessories, golf balls, bags, apparel, and more. Plus, use a Callaway Preowned coupon or coupon code to save the most money on your purchase.



What are the best Callaway Preowned coupons? Finding a Callaway Preowned coupon can be difficult, but be on the lookout for their best 20% off coupon, which can be for your entire order or for a single item, depending on which is being offered at the time. Free shipping codes are also available from time to time. These promo codes will often work on any sized purchase, and for both regularly priced and sale merchandise. Free ground shipping is also available on all orders of $100 or more, with no coupon necessary.



You can also sign up for email alerts to receive the latest discounts, special offers, product information, and more.



How do I use my coupon code? 1. Add item(s) to your shopping cart.

2. In your shopping bag, click "Enter Coupon Code."

3. Paste your Callaway Preowned promo code in the box and hit "Apply."

4. Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best Callaway Preowned sales? At any given time of the year, you can check out the Callaway Preowned Warehouse Sale section for discounts of up to 50% off a variety of golf clubs including drivers, irons,fairway woods, hybrids, and putters. This is the best way to get the most savings on a Callaway Preowned golf club. Be sure to try and stack with a promo code to maximize savings, as sometimes codes will work on warehouse sale items. Once a year, Callaway Preowned has an Anniversary Sale, where nearly everything they have in stock is marked down significantly.



Also, receive 15% off clearance, with no coupon needed. Plus, shop the New Arrivals section to find the best products as soon as they become available.



You can also try out a golf club for awhile to see if it works out for you, as part of their 90 Day Buyback Program. Purchase a club, try it out for up to 90 days. If you determine you donâ€™t like it for any reason, Callaway Preowned will buy it back from you for its present value in the form of in-store credit. They also offer a Price Protection Guarantee, where you can get a price adjustment on a product if its price is lowered within 14 days after you made your purchase.



