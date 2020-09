eBay is offering Garmin Dash Cam 30 HD Standalone Driving Recorder for $49.99, regularly $169.99. Shipping is free on this order.



High-definition standalone driving recorder with a crisp 1.4-inch LCD display



Excellent field of view with high video quality, even in low-light conditions



Incident Detection (G-Sensor) automatically saves footage of collisions and incidents



Snapshot feature allows you to take still images, from inside or outside your

vehicle, to capture close-up collision damage