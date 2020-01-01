Sign In
Free Fries & Drink with Burger Purchase | Email Sign Up
Join the
Carl's Jr. e-mail club
and get a coupon for free small fries and a small beverage with any purchase of a 6 dollar burger! Also, stay up to date on the latest exclusive offers and best coupons.
More
Get Deal
In-Store
$5 All Star Value Meals
View Offer
About Carls Jr
Explore the site for Carls Jr Featuring Big juicy burgers, Black angus beef, Charbroiled burgers, Hand scooped Shakes, Natural Cut Fries, & more.
