Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Carters Coupon & Promo Codes

20% OFF
Sale

20% Off $40 or 15% Off $20 Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up now for Carter's emails and receive a personal coupon for 20% off $40 or 15% off $20 in your inbox!

Offer Details:
  • Offer valid for in-stores or online.
  • Online promo code can be used at Carter's or OshKosh B'Gosh.

Note: Offer excludes clearance, doorbusters & Skip Hop items.

Other Ways to Save Money:
More
Get Deal
8 used today
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off 2020 Christmas & Holiday Shop

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Baby Giftables + $7 New Arrivals Made-to-Match

Get Deal
Expires 12/17/20
Sale

Countdown to Christmas Sale from $5 + $7 Made to Match Doorbusters

Get Deal
Expires 12/17/20
OFFERS
Sale

Official Carter's Offers & Codes

Visit this page to find the official Carter's coupon deals and offers for new and ongoing coupons! You can also find their current promotions on their homepage.

Their 20% off $40+ coupon is common. Look out for their best sales including their annual Friends & Family sale at the end of summer or early fall.

Other Ways to Save Money:

You can also buy discounted Carter's clothing here:
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off First Purchase + Free Shipping | Carter's Credit Card

It's here! the new Carter's Credit card- making rewarding moments even more rewarding! Apply now and start reaping in all the benefits.

Perks:
  • Double Points when using your new card
  • Free shipping on every order
  • 25% off welcome offer coupon
  • Special birthday offer for your child every year
  • Extra surprises! Exclusive bonus points and savings offers
More
Get Deal
3 used today
OFFER
Sale

Earn $10 for Every $150 Spent | Carter's Rewards

Join Carter's Rewarding Moments program for free and earn when you spend for 3 different stores: Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh & Skip Hop!

Program Perks:
  • Free birthday gifts
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Free shipping for out of stock items

Offer Details:
  • You must be 18 years or older to sign up.

Other Ways to Save Money:
More
Get Deal
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Clearance Items

Extra big savings right here!
Shop and save up to 85% off MSRP on all clearance at carters.com. No promo code necessary.More
Get Deal
Sale

Get Money Back If Items You've Purchased Go On Sale

Carter's is constantly running different sales and promotions. If the price of an item you purchased drops within 14 days, Carter's will give you the difference!More
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

50-60% Off Jammies

Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

$3 'Kiddo' Face Masks

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Carter's is offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more. You can also get free shipping to your local store. Otherwise, flat-rate shipping is $6 for orders under $35!

Shipping Methods Available:
  • Standard shipping (3-6 business days): $6.00
  • Expedited shipping (2-3 business days): $15.00
  • Overnight shipping (Next business day): $25.00

Note:
  • Shipping is available to most US locations, military address, and US territories.
  • International shipping is available in over 80 countries.
  • Expedited shipping is not available for PO boxes, US territories or military addresses.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

138,051 subscribers
83,445 subscribers
48,037 subscribers
24,985 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,340 subscribers
176,965 subscribers
476,553 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Carter's

Carter's is a part of the parent company of OshKosh B'Gosh, the William Carter Company, one of the leading American manufacturer of children's apparel. Customers can shop carters.com for the latest seasonal styles of clothing for your baby, kid, and toddler needs. Save with sitewide sales and Carter's Coupons or in Carter's stores with a printable coupon.

How to Get The Best Savings at Carter's:

Carter's have plenty of ongoing and seasonal savings featuring swimsuits, winter wear, doorbusters and more! Most of their current sales and promotional offers are displayed on their homepage with additional rewards offer at the bottom. Check out their all inclusive Special Offers page for every coupons and promotion on hand! Here are some shortcuts to help you navigate Carter's online:
  • Carter's Coupons: Carter's online display their biggest sales on their front page to help shoppers access sales but don't forget to check out the coupon page here at DealsPlus. We list all the best deal offers and connect them with current coupon codes so shoppers can maximize their savings.

    • Carter's Email: shoppers can also subscribe to Carter's email list for updates on their special offers and members coupons.

  • Shop Online or In-Store? Carter's sales and coupon offers are available both online and in-store but we have to mention that Carter's offer Carter's Rewards where shoppers can earn $10 for every $50 spent and this credit value is redeemable on anything (clearance and doorbusters included) but... for in-store shoppers only.

  • Carter's Baby Boy & Carter's Baby Girl: there are deals that may be department specific so scroll over or click on the department and shoppers will see (in red text) current clearance and special offers valid for respective departments.

  • Carter's Outlet: shoppers may be able to access greater savings by visiting a local outlet mall with a Carter's store or shopping Carter's product from off-price departments stores like Ross, TJMaxx and Marshalls.

  • Seasonal Offers: shoppers looking to browse seasonal deals and offers can easily find a compiled list at the end of Carter's homepage under 'Our Shops'. Common offers include Swim Shop, Easter Shops, PJ Shop to list a few.


Carter's Shopping Guide:

To assist shopping in selecting gifts or new apparel for their tots, babies and kids, Carter's also offers a useful EZ Fit Guide for shoe measurements or a size chart to help shopper select a comfortable fit.
  • Customer Support: in need of some additional help? Scroll to the bottom of Carter's page and on the bottom left, shoppers can easily contact customer service via telephone, email or online chat.