Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Carters Coupon & Promo Codes

Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off Sitewide

Carter's is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase! Just enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Excludes doorbusters & other items.

Plus, it's EXTRA POINTS DAYS! Rewarding Moments members get 2x the point & cardholders get 3x.More
Get Coupon Code
53 used today - Expires 10/30/20
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off $40 or 15% Off $20 Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up now for Carter's emails and receive a personal coupon for 20% off $40 or 15% off $20 in your inbox!

Offer Details:
  • Offer valid for in-stores or online.
  • Online promo code can be used at Carter's or OshKosh B'Gosh.

Note: Offer excludes clearance, doorbusters & Skip Hop items.

Other Ways to Save Money:
More
Get Deal
28 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Fall About Family Sale

Take Up to 50% Off Festive Dress Up, Cozy Jammies + More at Carter's.More
Get Deal
Expires 10/6/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Shoes

Get 25% off 1 pair, 40% off 3 pairs, or 50% off 4+ pairs.More
Get Deal
Expires 10/6/20
Sale

2-3x Points | Extra Points Days

Rewarding Moments Members get 2x the points & cardholders earn 3x.More
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 10/5/20
OFFERS
Sale

Official Carter's Offers & Codes

Visit this page to find the official Carter's coupon deals and offers for new and ongoing coupons! You can also find their current promotions on their homepage.

Their 20% off $40+ coupon is common. Look out for their best sales including their annual Friends & Family sale at the end of summer or early fall.

Other Ways to Save Money:

You can also buy discounted Carter's clothing here:
Get Deal
3 used today
OFFER
Sale

Earn $10 for Every $150 Spent | Carter's Rewards

Join Carter's Rewarding Moments program for free and earn when you spend for 3 different stores: Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh & Skip Hop!

Program Perks:
  • Free birthday gifts
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Free shipping for out of stock items

Offer Details:
  • You must be 18 years or older to sign up.

Other Ways to Save Money:
More
Get Deal
Sale

$3 'Kiddo' Face Masks

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

25% Off First Purchase + Free Shipping | Carter's Credit Card

It's here! the new Carter's Credit card- making rewarding moments even more rewarding! Apply now and start reaping in all the benefits.

Perks:
  • Double Points when using your new card
  • Free shipping on every order
  • 25% off welcome offer coupon
  • Special birthday offer for your child every year
  • Extra surprises! Exclusive bonus points and savings offers
More
Get Deal
2 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Jammies

Get Deal
1 used today
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Clearance Items

Extra big savings right here!
Shop and save up to 85% off MSRP on all clearance at carters.com. No promo code necessary.More
Get Deal
1 used today
Sale

Get Money Back If Items You've Purchased Go On Sale

Carter's is constantly running different sales and promotions. If the price of an item you purchased drops within 14 days, Carter's will give you the difference!More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Carter's is offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more. You can also get free shipping to your local store. Otherwise, flat-rate shipping is $6 for orders under $35!

Shipping Methods Available:
  • Standard shipping (3-6 business days): $6.00
  • Expedited shipping (2-3 business days): $15.00
  • Overnight shipping (Next business day): $25.00

Note:
  • Shipping is available to most US locations, military address, and US territories.
  • International shipping is available in over 80 countries.
  • Expedited shipping is not available for PO boxes, US territories or military addresses.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

137,576 subscribers
83,429 subscribers
47,957 subscribers
24,972 subscribers

Popular Stores

419,823 subscribers
135,096 subscribers
472,450 subscribers
446,146 subscribers

About Carter's

Carter's is a part of the parent company of OshKosh B'Gosh, the William Carter Company, one of the leading American manufacturer of children's apparel. Customers can shop carters.com for the latest seasonal styles of clothing for your baby, kid, and toddler needs. Save with sitewide sales and Carter's Coupons or in Carter's stores with a printable coupon.

How to Get The Best Savings at Carter's:

Carter's have plenty of ongoing and seasonal savings featuring swimsuits, winter wear, doorbusters and more! Most of their current sales and promotional offers are displayed on their homepage with additional rewards offer at the bottom. Check out their all inclusive Special Offers page for every coupons and promotion on hand! Here are some shortcuts to help you navigate Carter's online:
  • Carter's Coupons: Carter's online display their biggest sales on their front page to help shoppers access sales but don't forget to check out the coupon page here at DealsPlus. We list all the best deal offers and connect them with current coupon codes so shoppers can maximize their savings.

    • Carter's Email: shoppers can also subscribe to Carter's email list for updates on their special offers and members coupons.

  • Shop Online or In-Store? Carter's sales and coupon offers are available both online and in-store but we have to mention that Carter's offer Carter's Rewards where shoppers can earn $10 for every $50 spent and this credit value is redeemable on anything (clearance and doorbusters included) but... for in-store shoppers only.

  • Carter's Baby Boy & Carter's Baby Girl: there are deals that may be department specific so scroll over or click on the department and shoppers will see (in red text) current clearance and special offers valid for respective departments.

  • Carter's Outlet: shoppers may be able to access greater savings by visiting a local outlet mall with a Carter's store or shopping Carter's product from off-price departments stores like Ross, TJMaxx and Marshalls.

  • Seasonal Offers: shoppers looking to browse seasonal deals and offers can easily find a compiled list at the end of Carter's homepage under 'Our Shops'. Common offers include Swim Shop, Easter Shops, PJ Shop to list a few.


Carter's Shopping Guide:

To assist shopping in selecting gifts or new apparel for their tots, babies and kids, Carter's also offers a useful EZ Fit Guide for shoe measurements or a size chart to help shopper select a comfortable fit.
  • Customer Support: in need of some additional help? Scroll to the bottom of Carter's page and on the bottom left, shoppers can easily contact customer service via telephone, email or online chat.

Extra 20% Off Sitewide

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
CART20
Copy Code
Shop Now
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
Carter's
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Carter's is offering an extra 20% off your entire purchase! Just enter this code at online checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Excludes doorbusters & other items.

Plus, it's EXTRA POINTS DAYS! Rewarding Moments members get 2x the point & cardholders get 3x.
CART20
100% success (5 votes) - Expires 10/30/20
Posting anonymously as CaptivatingCoconut
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?