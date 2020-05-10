Carter's is a part of the parent company of OshKosh B'Gosh, the William Carter Company, one of the leading American manufacturer of children's apparel. Customers can shop carters.com for the latest seasonal styles of clothing for your baby, kid, and toddler needs. Save with sitewide sales and Carter's Coupons or in Carter's stores with a printable coupon.
How to Get The Best Savings at Carter's:
Carter's have plenty of ongoing and seasonal savings featuring swimsuits, winter wear, doorbusters and more! Most of their current sales and promotional offers are displayed on their homepage with additional rewards offer at the bottom. Check out their all inclusive Special Offers page for every coupons and promotion on hand! Here are some shortcuts to help you navigate Carter's online:
Carter's Coupons: Carter's online display their biggest sales on their front page to help shoppers access sales but don't forget to check out the coupon page here at DealsPlus. We list all the best deal offers and connect them with current coupon codes so shoppers can maximize their savings.
Carter's Email: shoppers can also subscribe to Carter's email list for updates on their special offers and members coupons.
Shop Online or In-Store? Carter's sales and coupon offers are available both online and in-store but we have to mention that Carter's offer Carter's Rewards where shoppers can earn $10 for every $50 spent and this credit value is redeemable on anything (clearance and doorbusters included) but... for in-store shoppers only.
Carter's Baby Boy & Carter's Baby Girl: there are deals that may be department specific so scroll over or click on the department and shoppers will see (in red text) current clearance and special offers valid for respective departments.
Carter's Outlet: shoppers may be able to access greater savings by visiting a local outlet mall with a Carter's store or shopping Carter's product from off-price departments stores like Ross, TJMaxx and Marshalls.
Seasonal Offers: shoppers looking to browse seasonal deals and offers can easily find a compiled list at the end of Carter's homepage under 'Our Shops'. Common offers include Swim Shop, Easter Shops, PJ Shop to list a few.
Carter's Shopping Guide:
To assist shopping in selecting gifts or new apparel for their tots, babies and kids, Carter's also offers a useful EZ Fit Guide for shoe measurements or a size chart to help shopper select a comfortable fit.
Customer Support: in need of some additional help? Scroll to the bottom of Carter's page and on the bottom left, shoppers can easily contact customer service via telephone, email or online chat.