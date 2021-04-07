Memorial Day Sale! Take 50% off the entire site & store, plus take up to an extra 40% off clearance at Carter's! No code necessary, prices as marked. Get free shipping on $35 or opt-in for free in-store pickup.More
Carter's offers plenty of ongoing and seasonal savings featuring apparel, shoes, swimsuits, sleepwear and more! Most of their current sales and promotional offers are displayed on their homepage. Don't forget to shop their Doorbuster section, you'll find the best discounts there.
Carter's used to feature promo codes and pintable coupons, such as $20 off $40 or $15 off $20, nearly all year long. However, we have seen them less and less frequently beginning in 2020, it has been a long time since a valid one was available. Once and awhile they will feature a coupon for cardholders for an extra 10% off your entire purchase! That will even include clearance and doorbusters.
How do I get free shipping?
Every now and then Carter's will offer free shipping, no minimum. Most of the time, the free shipping threshold is set at $35.
What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
Join Carter's Rewarding Moments program for free and earn $10 off in rewards for every $150 spent! This reward program combines points from 3 different stores: Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh & Skip Hop! Plus get free birthday gifts & more.
Become a cardholder and earn double the points, free shipping, a 25% off welcome coupon and more!
What is their return policy?
Carter's will refund your full purchase price if returned within 90 days of purchase, Plus, if the price of an item you purchased drops within 14 days, they will refund you the difference!
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes, just look for te curbside pickup option while shopping online- it's free! Most items will be ready within 2 hours of the time you place your order online.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Carter's does not currently offer student, techer or military discounts. They used to offer a coupon when you a refer a friend, but that is no longer available.
50% Off Entire Site + Up to An Extra 40% Off Clearance
Memorial Day Sale! Take 50% off the entire site & store, plus take up to an extra 40% off clearance at Carter's! No code necessary, prices as marked. Get free shipping on $35 or opt-in for free in-store pickup.