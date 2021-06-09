Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Carter's Coupons & Promo Codes

50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Everything + Extra 50% Off Clearance

Labor Day sale! Carter's is offering 50% off the entire site & store and an extra 50% off clearance! No coupon necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping on $35.
OFFERS
Sale

Official Carter's Offers & Codes

Visit this page to find the official Carter's coupon deals and offers for new and ongoing coupons! You can also find their current promotions on their homepage.


Other Ways to Save Money:

You can also buy discounted Carter's clothing here:
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off 'Get Halloween Ready' Event

Save on Halloween costumes, pjs, tees & more spooky styles!
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Halloween

Save on Costumes, Jammies, Shoes, Socks, Undies, & Best of Baby Multipacks, Bodysuits, Jumpsuits, & Bodysuit Pant Sets.
Sale

$5+ Every Day Must-Haves Made 2 Match, $5+ Tees & $14+ Fan Tees

SALE
Sale

Up to 40% Off 2021 Halloween Shop

Hello, spooky season
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35+

Carter's is offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more. You can also get free shipping to your local store. Otherwise, flat-rate shipping is $6 for orders under $35!

Shipping Methods Available:
  • Standard shipping (3-6 business days): $6.00
  • Expedited shipping (2-3 business days): $15.00
  • Overnight shipping (Next business day): $25.00

Note:
  • Shipping is available to most US locations, military address, and US territories.
  • International shipping is available in over 80 countries.
  • Expedited shipping is not available for PO boxes, US territories or military addresses.More
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off First Purchase + Free Shipping | Carter's Credit Card

It's here! the new Carter's Credit card- making rewarding moments even more rewarding! Apply now and start reaping in all the benefits.

Perks:
  • Double Points when using your new card
  • Free shipping on every order
  • 30% off welcome offer coupon
  • Special birthday offer for your child every year
  • Extra surprises! Exclusive bonus points and savings offers
More
OFFER
Sale

Earn $10 for Every $150 Spent | Carter's Rewards

Join Carter's Rewarding Moments program for free and earn when you spend for 3 different stores: Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh & Skip Hop!

Program Perks:
  • Free birthday gifts
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Free shipping for out of stock items

Offer Details:
  • You must be 18 years or older to sign up.

Other Ways to Save Money:
More
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Clearance Items

Extra big savings right here!
Shop and save up to 85% off MSRP on all clearance at carters.com. No promo code necessary.More
Sale

$4 'Kiddo' Face Masks

Sale

Get Money Back If Items You've Purchased Go On Sale

Carter's is constantly running different sales and promotions. If the price of an item you purchased drops within 14 days, Carter's will give you the difference!
Carter's FAQ
What are the best Carter's coupons?
Carter's offers plenty of ongoing and seasonal savings featuring apparel, shoes, swimsuits, sleepwear and more! Most of their current sales and promotional offers are displayed on their homepage. Don't forget to shop their Doorbuster section, you'll find the best discounts there.



Carter's used to feature promo codes and pintable coupons, such as $20 off $40 or $15 off $20, nearly all year long. However, we have seen them less and less frequently beginning in 2020, it has been a long time since a valid one was available. Once and awhile they will feature a coupon for cardholders for an extra 10% off your entire purchase! That will even include clearance and doorbusters.
How do I get free shipping?
Every now and then Carter's will offer free shipping, no minimum. Most of the time, the free shipping threshold is set at $35.
What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
Join Carter's Rewarding Moments program for free and earn $10 off in rewards for every $150 spent! This reward program combines points from 3 different stores: Carter's, OshKosh B'Gosh & Skip Hop! Plus get free birthday gifts & more.



Become a cardholder and earn double the points, free shipping, a 25% off welcome coupon and more!
What is their return policy?
Carter's will refund your full purchase price if returned within 90 days of purchase, Plus, if the price of an item you purchased drops within 14 days, they will refund you the difference!

Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes, just look for te curbside pickup option while shopping online- it's free! Most items will be ready within 2 hours of the time you place your order online.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Carter's does not currently offer student, techer or military discounts. They used to offer a coupon when you a refer a friend, but that is no longer available.