Champs Sports Coupons & Coupon Codes

15% OFF
Extra 15% Off $75+

Free Shipping On Orders Over $49

Note: Exclusions ApplyMore
Expires 1/1/21
15% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off $99+

Free shipping on $49+.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
1 used today - Expires 12/21/20
$20 OFF
Extra $20 Off $120+

Free Shipping On Orders Over $49.

Note: Exclusions ApplyMore
1 used today - Expires 1/1/21
20% OFF
20% Off Entire Purchase Coupon | Text Sign Up

Text this code to 88757 to opt-in to text alerts and get 20% off no minimum on your next order.More
SALE
Back-to-School Gear

Shop back to school including backpacks, shoes, apparel and more at Champs! Shipping is free on $49+.More
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Sale Items

Shop the Champs sale section to save on brands like Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, New Era, & adidas. Over 5000 items to choose from!More
15% OFF
15% Off Military Discount

For use by active duty, veterans & families! Get 15% off every purchase. Valid online with many ways to verify your military membership. To receive your discount, under "Payment Method," click Use Military Discount link and follow the instructions given.

NOTE: Exclusions apply.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping & Rewards | Flx Rewards

Join the NEW Champs Sports rewards program for free! Members get free shipping on every order and earn rewards to use towards their next purchase. After you spend a certain amount of money each year, you'll be upgraded to X2 and X3 levels of membership.

Perks:
  • Earn XPoints Across All Brands
  • Free Standard Shipping
  • Access to FLX Rewards Center
  • FLX Surprise Birthday Gift
  • Member Only Sales & Events
  • Bonus XPoint Promotions
  • Access to Events
  • Redeem XPoints for Head Starts
  • Head Starts for Hot Launches

X2
$300-499 Yearly Spend
  • 2,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
  • Early Access to Events
X3
$500+ Yearly Spend
  • 3,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
  • Access to Invitation Only Events
  • Gift w/ Purchase Promotions
  • FLX Photo Opportunities
More
FREE SHIPPING
Official Champs Coupons, Promos, and Deals

This coupon links to all of the current promotions happening at Champs Sports! Don't miss chances to get up to $20 or 20% off your next order.

Popular Offers:
  • 20% off with no minimum
  • $20 off $120
  • 15% off $75

    Other Ways to Save:
    • 20% off coupon with text sign up
    • Get coupons directly sent to you with email alerts
    • $10 off $50 coupon with Champs Sports VIP sign up
    • 15% off Military Discount
    More
    1 comment

    About Champs

    Champs Sports offers one of the largest online and in-store selections of shoes, footwear, and sporting goods, to Jordans, running shoes and casual gear for men, women and kids. Choose from popular sports brands like adidas, Nike, Jordan and more. Just be sure to use Champs coupons and promo codes with your purchase for maximum savings!