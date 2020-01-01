Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie (Mobile App)

Chick-fil-A One members can score a free Chocolate Fudge Brownie when redeeming the offer through the mobile app [ios or Android]!

Not a Chick-fil-A One member? Join for free here.

3 used today - 1 comment - Expires 1/23/21
Earn Points | Join Chick-fil-A One

Earn Rewards | Mobile App

Download their app and sign in to your account to earn rewards and more!More
About Chick-fil-A

Quick-service US chicken restaurant provides menu, nutritional information, store locator, company facts and history.