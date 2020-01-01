Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chick-fil-A Coupon Codes

Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chick-fil-A One members can score a free Chocolate Fudge Brownie when redeeming the offer through the mobile app [ios or Android]!

Not a Chick-fil-A One member? Join for free here.

Steps to Get this Deal:
  1. Download the mobile app and log in
  2. Enable your location services
  3. Click the Rewards tab
  4. Click Redeem Reward and add the offer to your mobile order

Note: Valid at participating locations.More
12 used today - 1 comment - Expires 1/23/21
Earn Points | Join Chick-fil-A One

Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie

100% success (3 votes) - 1 comment - Expires 1/23/21
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484
Source: https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/
22h ago
