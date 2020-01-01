



Not a Chick-fil-A One member? Join for free



Steps to Get this Deal:

Download the mobile app and log in

Enable your location services

Click the Rewards tab

Click Redeem Reward and add the offer to your mobile order

Note: Valid at participating locations. Chick-fil-A One members can score a free Chocolate Fudge Brownie when redeeming the offer through the mobile app [ ios or Android ]!Not a Chick-fil-A One member? Join for free here Valid at participating locations. More