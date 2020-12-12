Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chicos Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase (Mobile Offer)

Text this code to 57705 and get a personal coupon for an extra 10% off your next purchase! This offer will be valid for an online or in-store purchase.

Note: 10% Off offer only valid for new text message sign-ups and will be valid for approximately 2.5 months.More
50% OFF
Sale

12 Days of Chic! Deals Each Day

Deck your closet and check off your gift list with must-shop deals every day through December 13.More
Expires 12/12/20
40% OFF
Sale

Extra 40% Off Sale

FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $20 Bonus Coupon When You Buy $100 in Gift Cards

Coupon will be valid 12/26/2020 – 01/10/2021More
Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Select Styles

Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Festive Favorites

Select Full-Priced StylesMore
Expires 12/12/20
5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off Every Purchase + Free Shipping | Passport Membership

Opt into Chico's Passport Membership for free! When your purchases reach $500 (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program. Make sure to provide your membership number every time you shop at Chico's.

Full Benefits:
  • 5% off every merchandise purchase
  • Birthday bonuses
  • Double discount days
  • Invitations to special parties and events
  • Private sales
  • Free standard shippingMore
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Final Sale

    Starting from $9.98!More
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for Chico's emails to be in-the-know with style news, insider offers and private previews. Once you sign up for Chico's email newsletter, you'll also get an welcome coupon for 20% off your first purchase! Offer will work online & in-stores, including Chico's Outlets!

    Note: Valid for 3 weeks after receipt of the email.    More
    Sale

    Gifts $25 & Under

    Expires 12/25/20
    Sale

    Gifts $100 & Under

    Expires 12/25/20
    Sale

    Gifts $50 & Under

    Expires 12/25/20
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Chicos Sale

    Get up to 60% off tops, jackets, pullovers, pants, and more when you shop their sale page. No coupon code need. All sale prices are as marked.More
    Sale

    Up to 60% of Chico's Off The Rack Outlet

    The best deals from Chico's? Check out their Outlet Shop, Chico's Off the Rack! Find all your favorite styles for up to 60% off. Be sure to head to our official page for Off the Rack Coupons for an even better deal!More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy $100 in Gift Cards, Receive a Free Face Covering

    Expires 12/25/20
    Sale

    $39 & Up Bottoms

    Expires 12/12/20
    Sale

    $19 & Up Tops & Sweaters

    Expires 12/12/20
    2.5% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Chicos Gift Cards

    Right now, you can find Chico's gift cards for up to 2.5% off at Raise.com! But, better hurry before they sell out.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $100

    Sale

    $25 Chico's Coupon | Refer a Friend

    Invite your friends to try Chico’s- send them a link and they'll get their $25 coupon! Once your friend makes a purchase & uses the coupon, you'll receive yours!More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping for Passport Members

    When your purchases reach $500 USD (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program. That includes free standard shippign on every order!More
    About Chicos

    Chicos offers trendy womenâ€™s fashion thatâ€™s comparable to designer quality, but at affordable prices. Theyâ€™re best known for their Black Label and Travelers clothing collections which feature wrinkle-free tops, jackets and pants, casual day or cocktail dresses, as well as chic jewelry and shoes. No matter what youâ€™re shopping for, Chicoâ€™s apparel and accessories are designed with women in mind â€“ where youâ€™re going, what youâ€™re doing, and how youâ€™re feeling â€“ so you look and feel the best you can be.

    New designs arrive weekly, as well as new sales, coupons and online-exclusive offers. Get all official Chicos coupon codes and printable coupons here at DealsPlus.

    How to use Chicos Coupons:

    Chicos coupons are usually available for savings of 20% off sitewide, 50% off $100 (excluding sale items), or the best weâ€™ve ever seen, an extra 40% off everything. These offers are always better when youâ€™re a Passport Member. Itâ€™s free to join, and you automatically save an extra 5% off and free shipping on every order! So if you find a 25% off coupon, your discount will be bumped to 30% off. Be sure to check out Chicoâ€™s Outlet too, where hundreds of styles are on sale for up to 70% off! Free shipping always applies to orders of $100 or more.