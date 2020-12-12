About Chicos

Chicos offers trendy womenâ€™s fashion thatâ€™s comparable to designer quality, but at affordable prices. Theyâ€™re best known for their Black Label and Travelers clothing collections which feature wrinkle-free tops, jackets and pants, casual day or cocktail dresses, as well as chic jewelry and shoes. No matter what youâ€™re shopping for, Chicoâ€™s apparel and accessories are designed with women in mind â€“ where youâ€™re going, what youâ€™re doing, and how youâ€™re feeling â€“ so you look and feel the best you can be.



New designs arrive weekly, as well as new sales, coupons and online-exclusive offers. Get all official Chicos coupon codes and printable coupons here at DealsPlus.



How to use Chicos Coupons: Chicos coupons are usually available for savings of 20% off sitewide, 50% off $100 (excluding sale items), or the best weâ€™ve ever seen, an extra 40% off everything. These offers are always better when youâ€™re a Passport Member. Itâ€™s free to join, and you automatically save an extra 5% off and free shipping on every order! So if you find a 25% off coupon, your discount will be bumped to 30% off. Be sure to check out Chicoâ€™s Outlet too, where hundreds of styles are on sale for up to 70% off! Free shipping always applies to orders of $100 or more.