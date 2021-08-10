Sign up for Chico's emails to be in-the-know with style news, insider offers and private previews. Once you sign up for Chico's email newsletter, you'll also get an welcome coupon for an extra 20% off your first purchase! Offer will work online & in-stores, including Chico's Outlets!
Note: Valid for 3 weeks after receipt of the email. Valid on both full-price and sale, excludes Final Sale and Select StylesMore
The best deals from Chico's? Check out their Outlet Shop, Chico's Off the Rack! Find all your favorite styles for up to 60% off. Be sure to head to our official page for Off the Rack Coupons for an even better deal!More
Opt into Chico's Passport Membership for free! When your purchases reach $500 (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program. Make sure to provide your membership number every time you shop at Chico's.
The best coupon for Chico's is an extra 40% off everything, including sale items. However, that coupon is pretty rare. Another great way to save is during their one day flash sales, with styles starting form $19.99- these are more common. Another common coupon is 50% off your highest priced item on orders of $100 or more.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
20% off your next purchase with email sign up
Extra 10% off your entire purchase with mobile alert sign up
Up to 60% off in Chico's Off The Rack Outlet
$25 Coupon when you refer a friend
At this time, Chico's does not offer student, military or teacher discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Shipping is free for Passport Members or on orders of $125 or more for everyone else.
What is their return policy?
Returns will be accepted within 60 days of the date of purchase. They must be accompanied by original receipt or date and amount of purchase must be validated in their system.
What perks do rewards members get?
Join the Passport Program for free and when your purchases reach $500 (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program.
Free standard shipping
5% off every purchase
Double discount days
Invitations to special parties and events
Private sales
Do they offer in-store pickup?
While shopping, click the “pick up in store” button and then enter your zip code. All of the stores near you that have product availability will be shown. Orders are typically ready for pickup within 4 hours. You'll need a driver’s license or passport, and the order number or order confirmation email to pick up your items.