Chicos Coupons & Promo Codes

20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase

Chico's is offering an extra 20% off sitewide! Valid on both full-price and sale items. No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout. Get free shipping when you spend $125 or more.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
10% OFF
Code

Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase (Mobile Offer)

Text this code to 57705 and get a personal coupon for an extra 10% off your next purchase! This offer will be valid for an online or in-store purchase.

Note: 10% Off offer only valid for new text message sign-ups and will be valid for approximately 2.5 months.More
20% OFF
Sale

Extra 20% Off Chico's Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Chico's emails to be in-the-know with style news, insider offers and private previews. Once you sign up for Chico's email newsletter, you'll also get an welcome coupon for an extra 20% off your first purchase! Offer will work online & in-stores, including Chico's Outlets!

Note: Valid for 3 weeks after receipt of the email. Valid on both full-price and sale, excludes Final Sale and Select StylesMore
1 comment
Sale

$25 Chico's Coupon | Refer a Friend

Invite your friends to try Chico’s- send them a link and they'll get their $25 coupon! Once your friend makes a purchase & uses the coupon, you'll receive yours!More
1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Chicos Sale

Get up to 60% off tops, jackets, pullovers, pants, and more when you shop their sale page. No coupon code need. All sale prices are as marked.More
2 comments
Sale

Up to 60% of Chico's Off The Rack Outlet

The best deals from Chico's? Check out their Outlet Shop, Chico's Off the Rack! Find all your favorite styles for up to 60% off. Be sure to head to our official page for Off the Rack Coupons for an even better deal!More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Final Sale

Starting from $9.98!More
5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off Every Purchase + Free Shipping | Passport Membership

Opt into Chico's Passport Membership for free! When your purchases reach $500 (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program. Make sure to provide your membership number every time you shop at Chico's.

Full Benefits:
  • 5% off every merchandise purchase
  • Birthday bonuses
  • Double discount days
  • Invitations to special parties and events
  • Private sales
  • Free standard shippingMore
    2 comments
    5% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Chicos Gift Cards

    Right now, you can find Chico's gift cards for up to 5% off at Raise.com! But, better hurry before they sell out.More
    Sale

    $49 Zenergy Soft Essentials Tunic with Purchase of $49 Jogger Pants

    Better TogetherMore
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $125

    No code needed! Chico's also provides Free 2 Day Shipping to ShopRunner members with purchases of $50 or more.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping for Passport Members

    When your purchases reach $500 USD (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program. That includes free standard shippign on every order!More
    Chicos FAQ
    What are the best Chico's coupons?
    The best coupon for Chico's is an extra 40% off everything, including sale items. However, that coupon is pretty rare. Another great way to save is during their one day flash sales, with styles starting form $19.99- these are more common. Another common coupon is 50% off your highest priced item on orders of $100 or more.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    • 20% off your next purchase with email sign up
    • Extra 10% off your entire purchase with mobile alert sign up
    • Up to 60% off in Chico's Off The Rack Outlet
    • $25 Coupon when you refer a friend


    At this time, Chico's does not offer student, military or teacher discounts.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Shipping is free for Passport Members or on orders of $125 or more for everyone else.
    What is their return policy?
    Returns will be accepted within 60 days of the date of purchase. They must be accompanied by original receipt or date and amount of purchase must be validated in their system.
    What perks do rewards members get?
    Join the Passport Program for free and when your purchases reach $500 (whether it takes one day or three years) you will receive the full benefits of the Passport Program.
    • Free standard shipping
    • 5% off every purchase
    • Double discount days
    • Invitations to special parties and events
    • Private sales
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    While shopping, click the “pick up in store” button and then enter your zip code. All of the stores near you that have product availability will be shown. Orders are typically ready for pickup within 4 hours. You'll need a driver’s license or passport, and the order number or order confirmation email to pick up your items.