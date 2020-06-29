



Sign up for The Children's Place emails, and they'll send you a personal $10 off $40+ coupon to use for your first order.



You can also sign up for Text Alerts and get another coupon for $10 off $40+ your next purchase!



Create a My Place Rewards account, which will earn you 1 point for every $1 you spend. Every 100 points you accumulate equals a $5 coupon for your next order. Your rewards will be emailed to you every month. Another perk you receive with the My Place Rewards account is a 20% off coupon for your child's birthday! This program is completely free to join, so start earning rewards today!



By signing up for a Children's Place credit card, you can receive double points for all your purchases, plus a 30% off coupon for your first purchase, a 25% off coupon for your child's birthday, and free shipping on all your orders.



Get a $10 Off $40 Coupon when you Refer A Friend

Refer a friend to The Children's Place and receive a coupon for $10 off your next $40 purchase. Plus, your friend will receive a $10 off $40 coupon too! Refer a friend box is located at the bottom right corner of the homepage.

Looking for The Children's Place Coupons? Luckily, the best prices are already marked, with no coupon or promo code being necessary to obtain huge discounts on your favorite kid's clothing and footwear! The Children's Place almost never has coupon codes available, instead they promote sitewide sales of 50-60% off, up to 75% off clearance items, and free shipping promotions. These offers occur every week and change often