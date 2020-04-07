Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Children's Place Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Earn Points, Get Rewards! Enroll Now in My Place Rewards

Get a coupon valid for 20% off your purchase for your child's birthday with My Place Rewards! To receive this you must register your kids' birthday(s) and have a valid U.S. email address online. May only register up to 4 kids' birthdays. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Earn My Place Rewards!
$1 Spent = 1 Points
100 Points = $5 Reward

Plus, get 30% off your 1st purchase with a My Place Rewards Credit Card. Receive exclusive benefits and discounts- that includes your 30% off coupon to use for your first purchase, 25% off for you child's birthday & 20% off when you get your card.

Earn More Points with Your Card:
$1 Spent = 2 Points
100 Points = $5 RewardMore
About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is a popular retail chain that carries trendy apparel, footwear and accessories for kids and babies. Their products range from jeans, dresses, pajamas, and even school uniforms. Like most other children chain retailers, The Children's Place offers in store and online site wide sales all year long! Shoppers can find most of their current deals and promotional offers on their home page.

By signing up for email and text alerts you can receive one-time-use coupons for an additional $10 off orders of $40 or more. These discounts are even better whenever The Children's Place offers free shipping on your entire order with no minimum purchase.

What are the Best Children's Place Deals?

You can usually find seasonal deals on kids clothes from 40-50% off, but the post seasonal deals can be even better. They typically have huge site-wide sales around Easter, Halloween, Back to School and more. Shoppers can locate these sales easily on their home page. Below are several ways shoppers can save even further:


  • Children's Place E-mail List - sign up for their email list to get information on upcoming offers and promotions. New member sign up gets a coupon for 25% off their next purchase!

  • My Place Rewards Card - frequent shoppers also have the option to enroll as a member of My Place Rewards Cards. As a member, purchases will be eligible to to earn points redeemable for a Children's Place reward certificate.
    • Another option is to apply for The Children's Place Credit Card. Cardholders gets an extra 5% off every purchase with rewards credit card and member exclusive offers.

  • The Children's Place Facebook - shoppers can also follow Children's Place Facebook page as their page is updated frequently on not only all the current promotional offers but also promotional prizes, giveaways and sweepstakes!


How to Use a Childrens Place Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
  3. Find the â€œHave a coupon code?â€ box, enter your code and click â€œApply Code.â€
  4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
Subscribe to this page to make sure you don't miss out on these events!

Monster Sale! All Clearance 75% Off & Up

Shop this years' Monster Sale from The Children's Place! Get 75% or more off all clearance, thousands of new styles have just been added. Shipping is free on every order, everyday. Text KIDS to 89700 to sign up for text alerts & you'll receive a personal promo code for $10 off orders of $40 or more.

Additional Offers:
  • $4.99 & under all graphic tees
  • $4.99 & up all polos
  • Up to 50% off uniform essentials
  • 50% off all dresses
  • $7.pp & up all basic jeans
  • $2.99 & up family outfits
  • Up to 60% off all shorts
