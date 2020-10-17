Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $40 Coupon (Text Offer)

Get 50-60% off the entire site at The Children's Place! Plus, 60% off all clearance. Shipping is free on every order. Sign up for The Children's Place text alerts and get a coupon for an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more sent directly to your phone! Plus, get the inside scoop on all the must-have kids fashion, with mobile alerts. To sign up, either text this code to 89700 or enter your information on this page.

  Coupon will be work in-stores & online
  Valid for 1 month upon receipt
  Exclusions may apply.


    Note: Text this code to 89700 to receive your offer. You will not receive your offer by commenting KIDS on this coupon.
    243 used today
    60% OFF
    50-60% Off Entire Site

    Get 50-60% off the entire site at The Children's Place! Plus, 60% off all clearance. Shipping is free on every order. Text KIDS to 89700 to sign up for text alerts & you'll receive a personal promo code for $10 off orders of $40 or more.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    Expires 10/17/20
    60% OFF
    60% Off All Clearance (No Exclusions!)

    Get 60% off all clearance with no exclusions! Plus, get free shipping on every order.
    12 used today
    $14.99 Vests + $19.99 Puffer Jackets | Puffer Palooza

    Expires 10/17/20
    $10 OFF
    $10 Off $40 Children's Place Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up to get Childrens Place email alerts and you'll get a one-time-use coupon for $10 off your next purchase of $40 or more. Offer will be valid online & in-stores! It's completely free to sign up and you'll receive all the latest news on the best online sales, new releases, and promotions. For maximum savings, look for sitewide sales and clearance blowouts to stack with your coupon.

    This is one of the only ways to receive coupon for The Children's Place, so don't miss out!
    23 used today
    60% OFF
    The Children's Place Official Promotions

    Looking for The Children's Place Coupons? Luckily, the best prices are already marked, with no coupon or promo code being necessary to obtain huge discounts on your favorite kid's clothing and footwear! The Children's Place almost never has coupon codes available, instead they promote sitewide sales of 50-60% off, up to 75% off clearance items, and free shipping promotions. These offers occur every week and change often, so be sure to subscribe to DealsPlus email alerts for all the latest information.

    Other Ways to Save:

    1. Sign up for The Children's Place emails, and they'll send you a personal $10 off $40+ coupon to use for your first order.

    2. You can also sign up for Text Alerts and get another coupon for $10 off $40+ your next purchase!

    3. Create a My Place Rewards account, which will earn you 1 point for every $1 you spend. Every 100 points you accumulate equals a $5 coupon for your next order. Your rewards will be emailed to you every month. Another perk you receive with the My Place Rewards account is a 20% off coupon for your child's birthday! This program is completely free to join, so start earning rewards today!

    4. By signing up for a Children's Place credit card, you can receive double points for all your purchases, plus a 30% off coupon for your first purchase, a 25% off coupon for your child's birthday, and free shipping on all your orders.

    5. Get a $10 Off $40 Coupon when you Refer A Friend
      Refer a friend to The Children's Place and receive a coupon for $10 off your next $40 purchase. Plus, your friend will receive a $10 off $40 coupon too! Refer a friend box is located at the bottom right corner of the homepage.
    More
    10 used today
    $10 OFF
    $10 Off $40 Coupon | Refer a Friend

    Refer a friend to The Children's Place and receive a coupon for $10 off your next $40 purchase. Plus, your friend will receive a $10 off $40 coupon too!

    How it works
    1. Fill out the referral form or share your referral link with a Friend
    2. Your Friend will receive an email with the coupon. It will be valid for 7 days after the email receipt. The coupon can be used only once.
    3. After your friend successfully makes a purchase within 7 days of receiving the referral, you ) will receive an email containing your coupon. Valid for 30 days after email receipt and can be used only once.

    Refer a friend box is located at the bottom right corner of the homepage.
    11 used today
    25% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off All Matching Family Pajamas

    10 used today
    OFFER
    Earn Points, Get Rewards! Enroll Now in My Place Rewards

    Get a coupon valid for 20% off your purchase for your child's birthday with My Place Rewards! To receive this you must register your kids' birthday(s) and have a valid U.S. email address online. May only register up to 4 kids' birthdays. Additional terms and conditions apply.

    Earn My Place Rewards!
    $1 Spent = 1 Points
    100 Points = $5 Reward

    Plus, get 30% off your 1st purchase with a My Place Rewards Credit Card. Receive exclusive benefits and discounts- that includes your 30% off coupon to use for your first purchase, 25% off for you child's birthday & 20% off when you get your card.

    Earn More Points with Your Card:
    $1 Spent = 2 Points
    100 Points = $5 Reward    More
    32 comments
    50% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off All Activewear

    3 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On All Orders, Everyday

    The Children's Place offers free shipping on all online orders, everyday! No coupon code is required and there is no minimum purchase necessary for your order to qualify.
    9 used today
    50% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    50% Off Festive Family Styles

    2 used today
    50% OFF
    50% Off All Uniform & Backpacks

    50% OFF
    50% Off Family Outfits

    1 used today
    $7.99 & Up All Basic Jeans

    1 used today
    $4.99 & Up All Graphic Tees

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off All Halloween Styles

    50% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    40-50% Off All Leggings

    50% OFF
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off All Mix & Match Essentials

    3 used today

    About The Children's Place

    The Children's Place is a popular retail chain that carries trendy apparel, footwear and accessories for kids and babies. Their products range from jeans, dresses, pajamas, and even school uniforms. Like most other children chain retailers, The Children's Place offers in store and online site wide sales all year long! Shoppers can find most of their current deals and promotional offers on their home page.

    By signing up for email and text alerts you can receive one-time-use coupons for an additional $10 off orders of $40 or more. These discounts are even better whenever The Children's Place offers free shipping on your entire order with no minimum purchase.

    What are the Best Children's Place Deals?

    You can usually find seasonal deals on kids clothes from 40-50% off, but the post seasonal deals can be even better. They typically have huge site-wide sales around Easter, Halloween, Back to School and more. Shoppers can locate these sales easily on their home page. Below are several ways shoppers can save even further:


    • Children's Place E-mail List - sign up for their email list to get information on upcoming offers and promotions. New member sign up gets a coupon for 25% off their next purchase!

    • My Place Rewards Card - frequent shoppers also have the option to enroll as a member of My Place Rewards Cards. As a member, purchases will be eligible to to earn points redeemable for a Children's Place reward certificate.
      • Another option is to apply for The Children's Place Credit Card. Cardholders gets an extra 5% off every purchase with rewards credit card and member exclusive offers.

    • The Children's Place Facebook - shoppers can also follow Children's Place Facebook page as their page is updated frequently on not only all the current promotional offers but also promotional prizes, giveaways and sweepstakes!


    How to Use a Childrens Place Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping bag icon located in the top right corner.
      childrensplace

    3. Find the â€œHave a coupon code?â€ box, enter your code and click â€œApply Code.â€
      childrensplace

    4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
      childrensplace



    Subscribe to this page to make sure you don't miss out on these events!

    50% Off Entire Site

    The Children's Place
    Up to 0.5% Cashback
    Get 50% off the entire site at The Children's Place! Plus, 75% off or more on all clearance. Shipping is free on every order. Text KIDS to 89700 to sign up for text alerts & you'll receive a personal promo code for $10 off orders of $40 or more.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    Expired 7/11/20
