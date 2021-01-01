Home Coupons Stores Cashback
$10 OFF
Code

Extra $10 Off $40 Coupon (Text Alerts)

Get up to 50-75% off throughout the site during The Memorial Day Sale! Plus shipping is free on every order. Sign up for The Children's Place text alerts and get a coupon for an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more sent directly to your phone! Plus, get the inside scoop on all the must-have kids fashion, with mobile alerts. To sign up, either text this code to 89700 or enter your information on this page.

Offer Details:
  • Coupon will be work in-stores & online
  • Valid for 1 month upon receipt
  • Exclusions may apply.


    Note: Text this code to 89700 to receive your offer. You will not receive your offer by commenting KIDS on this coupon.More
    • Get Coupon Code
    38 used today - 337 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Monster Sale! 60-80% Off All Clearance + Extra $10 Off

    The Monster Sale is on at The Children's Place! Get 60-80% off all clearance. Free shipping included on all orders, or buy online & pick up in-store today! Text KIDS to 89700 to sign up for text alerts & you'll receive a personal promo code for an extra $10 off orders of $40 or more.

    Plus, head in-stores to get an EXTRA 60% off clearance.    More
    Get Deal
    32 used today
    In-Store

    Extra 60% Off In-Store Clearance | Monster Sale

    Get an EXTRA 60% off all clearance in-stores during the Monster Sale. No coupon necessary, image is informational only.More
    Use In-Store
    6 used today
    5% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 5% Off Every In-store Pick Up Order

    Select No Rush pick up during checkout to receive your discount.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 20% Off Welcome Coupon | My Place Rewards

    Earn Points, Get Rewards! Enroll Now in My Place Rewards
    Get a coupon valid for 20% off your purchase for your child's birthday with My Place Rewards! To receive this you must register your kids' birthday(s) and have a valid U.S. email address online. May only register up to 4 kids' birthdays. Additional terms and conditions apply.

    Earn My Place Rewards!
    $1 Spent = 1 Points
    100 Points = $5 Reward

    Plus, get 30% off your 1st purchase with a My Place Rewards Credit Card. Receive exclusive benefits and discounts- that includes your 30% off coupon to use for your first purchase, 25% off for you child's birthday & 20% off when you get your card.

    Earn More Points with Your Card:
    $1 Spent = 2 Points
    100 Points = $5 Reward    More
    Get Deal
    10 used today - 32 comments
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off All Pajamas

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    Extra $10 Off $40 Children's Place Coupon | Email Sign Up

    Sign up to get Childrens Place email alerts and you'll get a one-time-use coupon for $10 off your next purchase of $40 or more. Offer will be valid online & in-stores! It's completely free to sign up and you'll receive all the latest news on the best online sales, new releases, and promotions. For maximum savings, look for sitewide sales and clearance blowouts to stack with your coupon.

    This is one of the only ways to receive coupon for The Children's Place, so don't miss out!    More
    Get Deal
    4 used today - 49 comments
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    Extra $10 Off $40 Coupon | Refer a Friend

    Refer a friend to The Children's Place and receive a coupon for $10 off your next $40 purchase. Plus, your friend will receive a $10 off $40 coupon too!

    How it works
    1. Fill out the referral form or share your referral link with a Friend
    2. Your Friend will receive an email with the coupon. It will be valid for 7 days after the email receipt. The coupon can be used only once.
    3. After your friend successfully makes a purchase within 7 days of receiving the referral, you ) will receive an email containing your coupon. Valid for 30 days after email receipt and can be used only once.

    Refer a friend box is located at the bottom right corner of the homepage.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    60% OFF
    Sale

    The Children's Place Official Promotions

    Looking for The Children's Place Coupons? Luckily, The Best Prices Are Already Marked, with No Coupon or Promo Code Being Necessary to Obtain Huge Discounts On Your Favorite Kid's Clothing and Footwear! The Children's Place Almost Never Has Coupon Codes Available, Instead They Promote Sitewide Sales of 50-60% Off, Up to 75% Off Clearance Items, and Free Shipping Promotions. These Offers Occur Every Week and Change Often, So Be Sure to Subscribe to DealsPlus Email Alerts for All The Latest Information.

    Other Ways to Save:

    1. Sign up for The Children's Place emails, and they'll send you a personal $10 off $40+ coupon to use for your first order.

    2. You can also sign up for Text Alerts and get another coupon for $10 off $40+ your next purchase!

    3. Create a My Place Rewards account, which will earn you 1 point for every $1 you spend. Every 100 points you accumulate equals a $5 coupon for your next order. Your rewards will be emailed to you every month. Another perk you receive with the My Place Rewards account is a 20% off coupon for your child's birthday! This program is completely free to join, so start earning rewards today!

    4. By signing up for a Children's Place credit card, you can receive double points for all your purchases, plus a 30% off coupon for your first purchase, a 25% off coupon for your child's birthday, and free shipping on all your orders.

    5. Get a $10 Off $40 Coupon when you Refer A Friend
      Refer a friend to The Children's Place and receive a coupon for $10 off your next $40 purchase. Plus, your friend will receive a $10 off $40 coupon too! Refer a friend box is located at the bottom right corner of the homepage.
    More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 7 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Your 1st Purchase | My Place Rewards Credit Card

    Sign up for a My Place Rewards Credit Card to receive exclusive benefits and discounts. That includes a 30% off coupon to use for your first purchase, 25% off for you child's birthday & 20% off when you get your card.

    Plus, free standard shipping on every order!

    How it works:
    $1 Spent = 2 Points
    100 Points = $5 Reward    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off All Shorts

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $3.99 & Up All Graphic Tees

    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $9.99 & Up All Basic Jeans

    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $3.99 & Up Mix & Match Essentials

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off All Uniform

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off All Shoes

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On All Orders, Everyday

    The Children's Place offers free shipping on all online orders, everyday! No coupon code is required and there is no minimum purchase necessary for your order to qualify.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment

    The Children's Place FAQ
    What are the best children's place deals and coupons?
    The Children's Place does not offer coupon codes that are available for everyone. However, there are muliple ways you can get a personal promo code and in-store coupon sent directly to you! You can grab one of these by signing up for their email newletter, text alerts or by refering a friend. This coupons will be for an extra $10 off $40 or more and will work in-stores & online. Plus, they will offer 50-75% off sitewide, almost all year long. No coupon is needed for this offer, but any personal coupons sent to you will work on top of that!
    How do I get free shipping?
    Free shippign is available of eevery order, every day at The Children's Place!
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Save 5% on every online order with thier Buy Online, Ship to Store service. Just look for the 'Pick Up later in Store' button while shopping and select No Rush pick up.
    What is their return policy?
    You have 45 days to return your purchases from The Children's Place. Returns will not be accepted without the receipt.
    Does they have a rewards program?
    Yes, sign up for My Place Rewards for free! You'll earn 1 point fo every $1 spent and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points earned. register your child's birthday and receive a 20% off coupons for their special day!



    Apply for a My Place Rewards Credit Card and when your approves you'll 30% off your first purchase, 25% off for you child's birthday and a 20% off welcome offer. Plus, cardholders earn 2x the rewards points.

    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Extra $10 off $40 coupons are available when you sign up for their email or text alerts and when you refer a friend. The Children's Place does not offer special discounts for military, first responders, students or teachers.

    Monster Sale! 60-80% Off All Clearance + Extra $10 Off

    No Code Required
