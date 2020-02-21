Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Delivery Mondays

From now until Sept. 28, you’ll get free delivery every Monday.More
Free Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso Blanco | Rewards Sign Up

Free First Bite! Earn Free Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso Blanco after your first purchase as a Rewards member. Plus, party Chipotle-style with a gift on your birthday.

How it works:
  • Get 10 points per $1 spent
  • Every time you hit 1250 points you get Free Chipotle
That’s it. Just order online or in the app and you'll get points, just be sure you’re logged in.

Bonuses
  • Score bigger with extra point days.
  • Get bonus points for trying something new.
Bonuses change, so stay on your toes.More
Chipotle Catering

Build your own catering menu. Minimum 10 people.
Popular Builds:
  • Office Celebration
  • Working Lunch
  • House Party
  • Requires 24hrs advance notice to orderMore
    Discounted Chipotle Gift Cards

    Via Raise.comMore
    Free Shipping On $25 | Chipotle Goods

    Use code EXTRA to get early access to Chipotle's new shop!More
    About Chipotle

    A forerunner in the fast-casual restaurants, Chipotle has a simple, healthy menu. Also known as Chipotle Mexican Grill there are over 1,900 locations where they serve four items - burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads - with an seemingly infinite combination of ingredients.

    What are the best Chipotle coupons?

    Chipotle coupons don't show up often so when they do it's a big deal. If you get catering by Chipotle you always get a free burrito for bringing back the catering setups. Sometimes Chipotle runs a promo where you buy a gift card for $25 and get a free burrito. That's about a 30% discount when you figure what you can buy with the gift card plus the free item. Chipotle Mexican Grill likes to run nationwide recognition days, recently they included free burritos for teachers and for kids in soccer uniforms. Subscribe to Chipotle at DealsPlus and we'll send you all the dates and details for these specials.

    Other shopping tips for Chipotle

    They don't deliver themselves but Chipotle has partnered with four services across the US to deliver to metro areas and also college campuses. To get more for your money there are several lists of "Chipotle Hacks" on the internet. Some work, some don't. If you want to always get a discount at Chipotle you can buy gift cards at sites like Raise.com where you might pick up a $50 gift card for 10% or even 20% off. These offers change daily as new cards are listed and old ones are sold.

    Buy 1, Get 1 Free Entree w/ Hockey Jersey

    In-store Offer, No Code Required.
    Buy 1, Get 1 Free Entree at Chipotle when you wear your favorite hockey jersey in-store. Offer includes kids' meals. Limited to ten free menu items per check.
    95% success (20 votes) - 2 comments - Expired 2/21/20
    dulceyraulrs
    Good costumers service
    Feb 21, 2020
    Thank you
    Feb 21, 2020
