About Chipotle

A forerunner in the fast-casual restaurants, Chipotle has a simple, healthy menu. Also known as Chipotle Mexican Grill there are over 1,900 locations where they serve four items - burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads - with an seemingly infinite combination of ingredients. What are the best Chipotle coupons? Chipotle coupons don't show up often so when they do it's a big deal. If you get catering by Chipotle you always get a free burrito for bringing back the catering setups. Sometimes Chipotle runs a promo where you buy a gift card for $25 and get a free burrito. That's about a 30% discount when you figure what you can buy with the gift card plus the free item. Chipotle Mexican Grill likes to run nationwide recognition days, recently they included free burritos for teachers and for kids in soccer uniforms. Subscribe to Chipotle at DealsPlus and we'll send you all the dates and details for these specials. Other shopping tips for Chipotle They don't deliver themselves but Chipotle has partnered with four services across the US to deliver to metro areas and also college campuses. To get more for your money there are several lists of "Chipotle Hacks" on the internet. Some work, some don't. If you want to always get a discount at Chipotle you can buy gift cards at sites like Raise.com where you might pick up a $50 gift card for 10% or even 20% off. These offers change daily as new cards are listed and old ones are sold.