Chipotle Coupons & Coupon Codes 2020

BOGO
BOGO Free Boorito

Now through 10/31, Chipotle is once again offering their BOGO Free 'Boorito' deal See below for more information.

How to Get this Deal:
  1. Follow Chipotle on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter
  2. Text the keyword promoted on their social media to number 888-222
  3. Redeem code online or via the mobile app [iOS or Android]

Note: act fast, this offer is valid for the first 50,000 users only!More
Expires 10/31/20
Free Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso Blanco | Rewards Sign Up

Free First Bite! Earn Free Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso Blanco after your first purchase as a Rewards member. Plus, party Chipotle-style with a gift on your birthday.

How it works:
  • Get 10 points per $1 spent
  • Every time you hit 1250 points you get Free Chipotle
That’s it. Just order online or in the app and you'll get points, just be sure you’re logged in.

Bonuses
  • Score bigger with extra point days.
  • Get bonus points for trying something new.
Bonuses change, so stay on your toes.More
Chipotle Catering

Build your own catering menu. Minimum 10 people.
Popular Builds:
  • Office Celebration
  • Working Lunch
  • House Party
  • Requires 24hrs advance notice to orderMore
    $1 Delivery On Faves

    Free Shipping On $25 | Chipotle Goods

    Use code EXTRA to get early access to Chipotle's new shop!More
    2 used today

    About Chipotle

    A forerunner in the fast-casual restaurants, Chipotle has a simple, healthy menu. Also known as Chipotle Mexican Grill there are over 1,900 locations where they serve four items - burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads - with an seemingly infinite combination of ingredients.

    What are the best Chipotle coupons?

    Chipotle coupons don't show up often so when they do it's a big deal. If you get catering by Chipotle you always get a free burrito for bringing back the catering setups. Sometimes Chipotle runs a promo where you buy a gift card for $25 and get a free burrito. That's about a 30% discount when you figure what you can buy with the gift card plus the free item. Chipotle Mexican Grill likes to run nationwide recognition days, recently they included free burritos for teachers and for kids in soccer uniforms. Subscribe to Chipotle at DealsPlus and we'll send you all the dates and details for these specials.

    Other shopping tips for Chipotle

    They don't deliver themselves but Chipotle has partnered with four services across the US to deliver to metro areas and also college campuses. To get more for your money there are several lists of "Chipotle Hacks" on the internet. Some work, some don't. If you want to always get a discount at Chipotle you can buy gift cards at sites like Raise.com where you might pick up a $50 gift card for 10% or even 20% off. These offers change daily as new cards are listed and old ones are sold.

    No Code Required
    Coupon verified!
    Expires 10/31/20
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484
    To receive Buy One, Get One Entrée redemption code (“Code”), between 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on October 29, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. PT on October 31, 2020 or while supplies of Codes last, whichever is sooner, text the keyword found in the applicable marketing materials to 888-222 to receive one (1) Code (valued at up to $10, depending on entrée for which Code is redeemed). Message and data rates may apply. You will receive a one-time text message from CMG Strategy Co., LLC (“Chipotle”) with the Code. Limit one (1) Code per person, per mobile number, and per keyword. Must be 13 or older. An eligible minor should have a parent’s or legal guardian’s permission.



    Code is one-time use only. Only one Code can be used in any order. Code redemption requires purchase of an entrée to receive an entrée of equal or lesser value for free. All purchases and redemptions are subject to availability. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides or extras are not included and are the responsibility of the Code recipient. Code must be redeemed at participating U.S. Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in-store or online during regular operating hours on October 31, 2020. Code cannot be redeemed before or after October 31, 2020. Paid entrée qualifies for Rewards points and a Rewards redemption can satisfy the purchase requirement for in-restaurant purchases; code cannot otherwise be combined with any other offer, coupon or promotion.
    13 days ago
