What Types of Chuck E Cheese Coupons are there?

Free tokens with a value deal - Usually you can get 10 to 20 free tokens when you purchase a pizza and drink bundle.



- Usually you can get 10 to 20 free tokens when you purchase a pizza and drink bundle. 100 Tokens for $20 - Get 100 tokens for only 20Â¢ each. That's 5Â¢ off the regular price, or 20% off.



- Get 100 tokens for only 20Â¢ each. That's 5Â¢ off the regular price, or 20% off. All You Can Eat Salad Bar - This coupon typically allows each person to eat their salad bar for a discounted price.



- This coupon typically allows each person to eat their salad bar for a discounted price. Pizza Discounts - Get a discount on your single pizza purchase. Most of the time it is only valid for a large pizza.

Are there Birthday Discounts?

What Other Discounts does Chuck E Cheese Offer?

Chuck E. Cheese is one of the most popular family and kid destinations and is known for its selection of arcade games, pizza and ticket prizes. Parents can get discounts on birthday specials, pizza, salad bar, appetizers, drinks, and even free tokens with the latest printable coupons.There are a few different printable coupons offered at Chuck E Cheese, here are a few popular discounts we've seen.You can reserve a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese and get special discounts on food, plus get bonus ticket and token offers! Usually the birthday boy or girl gets 400-1000 free tickets and at least 15 free tokens. There are also free souvenirs for the birthday boy or girl to take home. (see more birthday info)Chuck E Cheese offers rewards calendars (see calendars here) that serve as incentive for your son or daughter to accomplish daily goals, such as doing chores, cleaning their rooms, and even graduating from their class. Each of these calendars includes 10 free tokens as a reward for the child's good behavior, typically over a course of two weeks.Aside from birthday parties, other group events include two slices of pizza per child, drinks with unlimited free refills, 16 tokens for each child, and a 90-minute reserved table. Often you may find "Double Token" events where you can get double tokens when you reserve a group event. (see group events)