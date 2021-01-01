Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Chuck E Cheese Coupons, Free Tokens Coupon

Coupon of the Day
In-Store

In-store Coupons for January 2021

Present these coupons at a Chuck E. Cheese near you!

Offer Details:
  • Medium 1-Topping Pizza + 2 Drinks $21.49
  • Large 1-Topping Pizza + 4 Drinks $29.49
  • 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas + 4 Drinks $44.99
  • 1 Card with 45 Play Points or Minutes of All You Can Play $14.99
  • 2 Cards each with 30 Play Points or Minutes of All You Can Play $21.99
  • 2 Cards each with 60 Play Points or Minutes of All You Can Play $37.99
  • 100 Play Points for $20
More
Use In-Store
Expires 1/26/21
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Game Piece & Instant Prizes | Winter Winner-Land

Chuck E. cheese has extended their Winter Winner-Land event. Every kids gets a free games piece with prize on their visit.

Prizes Include:
  • Collectible Cup
  • Play Band
  • 50 Free e-Tickets
  • 25 Free e-Tickets
  • 5 Free Play Points
  • Cotton Candy
  • Ice Cream
  • Two Grand Prize Winners: NEW Arcade GameMore
    • Get Deal
    Expires 1/31/21
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Pick Any 4 For $20 Special

    Pick any 4 menu items for $20 at Chuck E. Cheese!More
    Get Deal
    10 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Kids Birthday Party Packages

    Chuck E Cheese has birthday party packages for all ages, party sizes, and budgets! You can choose from the Mega Super Star, Super Star, and Star packages.

    Note: The Mega Super Star has the best value and includes all you can play games.

    All Packages Include:
    • Reserved table for 2 hours, tablecloth, paper plates, utensils & dedicated server or host
    • Two slices of pizza and unlimited drinks per child
    • Play Pass points or tokens to play games and win cool prizes
    • Ticket blaster experience and birthday show recognition for the birthday celebrant

    Other Details:
    • Minors under 18 must be accompanied with a parent or adult.
    • Kids who bring their report cards earn 10 free tokens with a food purchase.
    • Outside food (other than cake or ice cream), pinatas, cups and outside entertainment are not allowed.
    • However, you can bring your own birthday cake, ice cream, and table decorations.
    • Chuck E Cheese accepts birthday reservations 24 hours prior to the party up to 90 days in advance.
    • Receive 100 free play points when you host your birthday on a Friday or SundayMore
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 11 comments
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    1-Hour Play Time for $14.99 Every Wednesday

    Get Deal
    2 used today

    About Chuck E Cheese

    Chuck E. Cheese is one of the most popular family and kid destinations and is known for its selection of arcade games, pizza and ticket prizes. Parents can get discounts on birthday specials, pizza, salad bar, appetizers, drinks, and even free tokens with the latest printable coupons.

    What Types of Chuck E Cheese Coupons are there?

    There are a few different printable coupons offered at Chuck E Cheese, here are a few popular discounts we've seen.
    • Free tokens with a value deal - Usually you can get 10 to 20 free tokens when you purchase a pizza and drink bundle.
    • 100 Tokens for $20 - Get 100 tokens for only 20Â¢ each. That's 5Â¢ off the regular price, or 20% off.
    • All You Can Eat Salad Bar - This coupon typically allows each person to eat their salad bar for a discounted price.
    • Pizza Discounts - Get a discount on your single pizza purchase. Most of the time it is only valid for a large pizza.

    Are there Birthday Discounts?

    You can reserve a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese and get special discounts on food, plus get bonus ticket and token offers! Usually the birthday boy or girl gets 400-1000 free tickets and at least 15 free tokens. There are also free souvenirs for the birthday boy or girl to take home. (see more birthday info)

    What Other Discounts does Chuck E Cheese Offer?

    Chuck E Cheese offers rewards calendars (see calendars here) that serve as incentive for your son or daughter to accomplish daily goals, such as doing chores, cleaning their rooms, and even graduating from their class. Each of these calendars includes 10 free tokens as a reward for the child's good behavior, typically over a course of two weeks.

    Aside from birthday parties, other group events include two slices of pizza per child, drinks with unlimited free refills, 16 tokens for each child, and a 90-minute reserved table. Often you may find "Double Token" events where you can get double tokens when you reserve a group event. (see group events)