Clinique Coupon Codes

Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Extra 30% Off Any Order

Plus, get a free gift box or bag with any $55 order

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Expires 12/12/20
30% OFF
30% Off Best-Loved Sets & More

Holiday Shipping Deadlines:
  • Standard Order by 3pm ET 12/17
  • 2-Day Order by 3pm ET 12/20
  • Overnight Order by 12pm ET 12/23

    Note: Exclusions Apply. Prices shown include discount.More
    FREE GIFT
    Free Winter Skincare Kit w/ Any $45 Order.

    Expires 1/1/21
    $49.50 Limited Edition Set with 8 of Most-Wanted Full Size Skin Care Plus a Touch of Color in One Radiant Holiday Set

    $49.50 with Any $31 Purchase. a $253 Value.More
    Expires 1/1/21
    FREE GIFT
    Free 5 Trial Size Samples On $75

    Expires 12/31/20
    FREE GIFT
    Free Gift With $29.50 Moisturizer Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Free Fall Kit On $45

    FREE GIFT
    Up to 6 Free Samples With $65 Purchase

    50% OFF
    Up to 50% Off Last Chance Sale

    2 200ml Jars of Our Best-loved Moisturizer, A $250 Value for $78

    Expires 12/31/20
    FREE GIFT
    Official Clinique Coupon Codes & Free Gifts

    Discover all of Clinique's latest freebie gift sets, kits, deals, coupon promotions and more on this page! Their offers page is updated almost every week so make sure you check back for new coupons and free gift deals.More
    15% OFF
    15% Off | Smart Rewards Sign Up

    Valid with Smart Rewards sign up.
    Get rewarded for looking your best. NOw that's smart.
    Your beauty perks are waiting. Enjoy exclusive girts, treats & experiences custom-fit for your skin, your needs, your heart's desires.

    Also includes a birthday gift!    More
    About Clinique

    Clinique is a popular manufacturer for skincare, makeup, fragrances and more for both women and men. Clinique products are typically found in retail department stores that carries high-end brands like Sephora, Dillard's, Bloomingdale's and more. They occasionally run free shipping and gift with purchase promotions. Hit the teal subscribe button above and DealsPlus will alert you of when there are free shipping deals or Clinique bonus offers.

    Clinique's mission is to provide the highest quality and most effective products to enhance every skin type and concern, with products for both men and women of all ages and ethnicity. All makeup and skin care products are Allergy Tested and 100% Fragrance Free.

    How Do I Get The Best Savings at Clinique?

    Shopping directly from Clinique.com? Head to their homepage and scan for any promotional offers. They usually list their current promotions on their homepage and it's not rare to see free shipping offers. Otherwise, shoppers can also head to their offers page to access current Clinique Bonus online offers.

    There are multiple locations from different retail department stores so be sure to check out one near you. Sales at Clinique vary depending on locations but the best parts are the Bonus gifts which shoppers can snag with a minimum purchase of as low as $27 or less. These great little gift sets are valued at $70 to over a $100 and varies depending on which department stores you shop at. DealsPlus keeps shoppers up-to-date with current bonus time offers from various locations so check out the Clinique Coupon page here at DealsPlus before you set off to replenish your beauty items.

    Shoppers can also sign up for the Clinique E-mail List for special offers and first time subscribers get a coupon for an extra 15% off their purchase.

    Where Are Some Clinique Locations?

    There are many chain retail department stores that carry Clinique, including Macys, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Amazon, Dillars, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.