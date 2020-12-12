About Clinique

Clinique is a popular manufacturer for skincare, makeup, fragrances and more for both women and men. Clinique products are typically found in retail department stores that carries high-end brands like Sephora, Dillard's, Bloomingdale's and more. They occasionally run free shipping and gift with purchase promotions. Hit the teal subscribe button above and DealsPlus will alert you of when there are free shipping deals or Clinique bonus offers.



Clinique's mission is to provide the highest quality and most effective products to enhance every skin type and concern, with products for both men and women of all ages and ethnicity. All makeup and skin care products are Allergy Tested and 100% Fragrance Free.



How Do I Get The Best Savings at Clinique? Shopping directly from Clinique.com? Head to their homepage and scan for any promotional offers. They usually list their current promotions on their homepage and it's not rare to see free shipping offers. Otherwise, shoppers can also head to their offers page to access current Clinique Bonus online offers.



There are multiple locations from different retail department stores so be sure to check out one near you. Sales at Clinique vary depending on locations but the best parts are the Bonus gifts which shoppers can snag with a minimum purchase of as low as $27 or less. These great little gift sets are valued at $70 to over a $100 and varies depending on which department stores you shop at. DealsPlus keeps shoppers up-to-date with current bonus time offers from various locations so check out the Clinique Coupon page here at DealsPlus before you set off to replenish your beauty items.



Shoppers can also sign up for the Clinique E-mail List for special offers and first time subscribers get a coupon for an extra 15% off their purchase.



Where Are Some Clinique Locations? There are many chain retail department stores that carry Clinique, including Macys, Sephora, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Amazon, Dillars, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.