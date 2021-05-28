GAP is offering the 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt (10 color choices) for $8.10, originally priced at $19.95. At checkout, use promo code: ADDON to drop price of each t-shirt to $8.10. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Old Navy store.



T-Shirt Details

Made with 100% organically frown cotton



Short sleeves



Crewneck



Machine wash cold