Gap

$8.10 GAP 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt (10 Colors)
$8.10 $19.95
22h ago
Expires : 06/01/21
GAP is offering the 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt (10 color choices) for $8.10, originally priced at $19.95. At checkout, use promo code: ADDON to drop price of each t-shirt to $8.10. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Old Navy store.

T-Shirt Details
  • Made with 100% organically frown cotton
  • Short sleeves
  • Crewneck
  • Machine wash cold

