Forever 21

Plush Drawstring Hoodie
$4.80 $15.00
9h ago
Expires : 05/11/21
About this Deal

Forever 21 is offering the Plush Drawstring Hoodies(in black) for $4.80, originally priced at $15.00. At checkout, use promo code: FRIEND20 to drop price to $4.80. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Forever 21 store.

Hoodie Details
  • Plush hoodie
  • Drawstring hood
  • Dropped shoulders
  • Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs
  • Sime-cropped silhouette
  • Hand wash

women's clothing Top Forever 21 Gifts For Her Plush Hoodie Hoodies & Sweatshirts Casual Tops Drawstring Hoodie
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Mike0012
Mike0012 (L3)
6h ago
It seems the code FRIEND20 cannot be applied to this product
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
4h ago
That's really strange, Mike! I applied the c0de: FRIEND20 before I posted the deal to make sure it worked; and I got the $4.80 price. Checked it again with same code and once again, the price dropped to $4.80.
I ALWAYS check the promo code I apply to a deal, cuz there's nothing worse than when one just assumes it will work.
I can't understand the discrepancy! Any ideas?
Likes Reply
Mike0012
Mike0012 (L3)
4h ago
Now it is working. Not sure why but this happened once before.
Thank you for confirming!
Likes Reply
