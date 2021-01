Macy's has this Alfani Men's Placket Sweater (Mult Colors) for only $19.99 when you use code CLEAR (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Soft, breathable cotton for your total comfort



Quarter zip closure with ribbed placket



Classic fit



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

Also get this Club Room Men's Four-Button Sweater for the same price!