Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Express

$15 ExpresPleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top
$15.00 $108.00
4h ago
Expires : 05/31/21
10  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback 4.0% 💎

About this Deal

Express is offering the Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top for $15, regularly priced at $108.00. Price drops automatically to $15 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $50+_or opt for free shipping to your local Express store.

Note: Save more on a future purchase with Express Insider Rewards.

Top Details
  • V-neck
  • Faux wrap front
  • Hidden back hook and zip closure
  • Ruffle cap sleeve
  • Peplum hem
  • Polyester
  • Machine wash

🏷 Deal Tags

women's clothing women's fashion Top Express Women's Tops & T-Shirts Memorial Day Sale summer fashion Peplum top
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
3h ago
Currently available in 'pitch black' in all sizes: XS through XL.
Likes Reply
Express See All arrow
$100 Off Men's Suits + 25% Off Men’s Shirts - Express
Express
$100 Off Men's Suits + 25% Off Men’s Shirts - Express
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Your Choice! $5, $10, $15 or $20 Women's Savings Event
Express
Your Choice! $5, $10, $15 or $20 Women's Savings Event
$5.00+
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Starts Today! 40% Off Everything - Express
Express
Starts Today! 40% Off Everything - Express
40% Off
Cashback 4.0% 💎
$15 ExpresPleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top
Express
$15 ExpresPleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top
$15.00 $108.00
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Express - Extra 40% Off Everything (memorial Day Sale)
Express
Express - Extra 40% Off Everything (memorial Day Sale)
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Extra 60% Off Clearance & 40% Off Shirts + Sweaters
Express
Extra 60% Off Clearance & 40% Off Shirts + Sweaters
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 50% Off + More!
Express
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 50% Off + More!
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
$10 EXPRESS CASH
Express
$10 EXPRESS CASH
Freebie
Cashback 4.0% 💎
$100 Off Men's Suits + Up to 50% Off Styles We Love
Express
$100 Off Men's Suits + Up to 50% Off Styles We Love
SALE
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Women's Clearance From $10
Express
Women's Clearance From $10
$10.00+
Cashback 4.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Up to 70% Off 'We Made Too Much' Sale
Lululemon Athletica
Up to 70% Off 'We Made Too Much' Sale
SALE
$3.79 Baby & Toddler Girls 2-Pack Family Graphic Tee + F/S
The Children's Place
$3.79 Baby & Toddler Girls 2-Pack Family Graphic Tee + F/S
$3.79 $18.95
Cashback 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
50-70% Off Everything + 15% & Extra 50% Off Clearance
Banana Republic Factory
50-70% Off Everything + 15% & Extra 50% Off Clearance
SALE
Up to 70% Off Summer Markdowns + Extra 10-30%
Forever 21
Up to 70% Off Summer Markdowns + Extra 10-30%
SALE
Up to 80% Off + Extra 40% Off Purchase
Banana Republic
Up to 80% Off + Extra 40% Off Purchase
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
$9.99 AEO Women's T-Shirts (Mult. Colors)
American Eagle
$9.99 AEO Women's T-Shirts (Mult. Colors)
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback 6.5% 💎
Your Choice! $5, $10, $15 or $20 Women's Savings Event
Express
Your Choice! $5, $10, $15 or $20 Women's Savings Event
$5.00+
Cashback 4.0% 💎
New Directions® Petite Hacci Henley Top
Belk
New Directions® Petite Hacci Henley Top
$5.00 $44.00
Cashback 4.0% 💎
Men's Oxford Check Shirt, Created for Macy's
Macy's
Men's Oxford Check Shirt, Created for Macy's
$13.66 $55.00
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Up to 80% Off Uniqlo Spring/Summer Sale
Uniqlo
Up to 80% Off Uniqlo Spring/Summer Sale
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
$8.10 GAP 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt (10 Colors)
Gap
$8.10 GAP 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt (10 Colors)
$8.10 $19.95
Cashback 1.5%
$15 ExpresPleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top
Express
$15 ExpresPleated Ruffle Sleeve Peplum Top
$15.00 $108.00
Cashback 4.0% 💎
arrow
arrow