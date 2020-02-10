Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
H&M

H&M Closing 250 Stores Due to COVID-19
News
3h ago
H&M just announced their plans to close 250 stores next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-fashion retailer currently has 5,000 locations worldwide, so this recent slate of closings only accounts for about 5% of total stores.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significantly higher number of customers turning towards online shopping. Other retailers have felt that repercussion, such as Stein Mart and Pier 1 liquidating their entire fleet of stores.

See more info in this CNN Business article.

News fashion H&M online shopping store closings Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic
NEWS
