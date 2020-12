Lands End is offering Men's Knee Pad Cargo Pants for $8.99 when you use coupon code FOREST at checkout. Shipping is free on $99+.



Product Details :

Easy-care blend fights wrinkles



Stain-repellent, twill fabric



Offset side pockets, plus back and cargo pockets with flap



Exterior knee pockets hold knee pads securely in place



60% polyester/40% cotton. Machine wash. Imported