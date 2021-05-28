Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

7 for $35 Panties Savings Event
$5 ea. $15 ea.
4h ago
Expires : 05/31/21
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering Card Holders early access to their 7 for $35 Panties ($5 each) when you use code VCPARTY at checkout. Plus, use code SHIP50 for free shipping on $50. Or, get free shipping on your entire purchase with a bra purchase via code BRASHIP at checkout.

Not a cardholder? This offer starts tomorrow for everyone!

Notable 7 for $35 VS Panties Categories:

panties women's clothing Victoria's Secret Intimates Bottoms Panties for Women Memorial Day Sale Victoria's Secret Panties
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L4)
4m ago
💕 💕
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
13m ago
🤩 🤩 🤩
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
3h ago
💕 💕 💕
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
3h ago
👍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
4h ago
Source for sale for everyone starting 5/29.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
5h ago
Not a dupe of expired deal: https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_5-for-vs-special-panty
Rhanks, DP staff.
