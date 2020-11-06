About Coach
COACH is a modern American luxury brand with a rich heritage rooted in quality and craftsmanship. All over the world, the COACH name is synonymous with the ease and sophistication of New York style. COACH continues to combine traditional craftsmanship with innovative design to create modern accessories and gifts for women and men. COACH is known for their handbags, available in styles like shoulder bags, satchels, cross body bags, totes and clutches. In addition to handbags, COACH also offers a large selection of wallets, wristlets, backpacks, business cases, travel accessories, footwear, watches, shoe, scarves, sunglasses, jewelry, outerwear, ready to wear and other related accessories. COACH also offers complimentary shipping and returns on all orders - no coupons or promo codes are required.