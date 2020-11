Starbucks is offering Collectible Holiday Cups for free when you purchase any size handcrafted holiday beverage (hot, iced or blended)! This year's design is a cozy holiday sweater.



Note: valid while supplies last.



Available Holiday Handcrafted Beverages:

Caramel Brulee Latte



Chestnut Praline Latte



Eggnog Latte



Hot Chocolate



Peppermint Hot Chocolate



Peppermint Mocha



Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew



Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew



Pumpkin Spice Latte



Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew



Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate



Salted Caramel Mocha



Toasted White Chocolate Mocha