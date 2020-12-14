Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Sitewide + Boots Under $100

Above & Beyond members [free to join] get free shipping.More
Expires 12/14/20
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off W/ Apple Pay + Free Shipping

4 used today - Expires 12/21/20
The Grand Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Find gifts starting from under $50 at Cole Haan! Above & Beyond members get free shipping.More
Expires 12/25/20
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Winter Essentials + Boots Under $100+

Expires 12/14/20
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Final Sale + Free Shipping

Members (free to join) get free shipping on all orders

Shop Men's up to 75% Off Final SaleMore
10% OFF
10% Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

There will be a pop-up window or your can scroll down the home page and enter your email address in the "email address" box located near the bottom of the page. Now check your inbox and you will have a 10% off Cole Haan coupon code waiting for you. This code is valid on your first purchase.More
20% OFF
20% Off Students & Teachers Discount

Time for a quick study break for students & teachers. Simply, use valid school email address, and get 20% off entire purchase

This 20% off discount CAN be used on regularly priced products as well as already price-reduced footwear and apparel.

Note: 20% discount valid at colehaan.com. Not valid on phone orders. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or the purchase of gift cards and cannot be redeemed for cash. Exclusions apply. Enter the unique code provided in the promo code box at checkout to redeem. Offer valid in the U.S. only. One code redemption per 30 days. Terms of offer are subject to change.More
20% OFF
20% Off Military & Veteran Discount

Cole Haan is offering 20% off discount for active duty, reserves, guard, retirees, and veterans with valid ID.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Sale

Shipping is free on all orders.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping For Members

You can also opt for free 2-Day Shipping over $250.More
About Cole Haan

There's something to be said about topping off an outfit. Where the perfect coat, bag, or boots can absolutely pull everything together. When those same accessories are all purchased from one place, however, it's a task that becomes far easier. When shopping Cole Haan, men and women can choose from a variety of outerwear, functional bags, sunglasses, phone cases, wallets, and more. There's even a kid's line, so children can be just as equally well-put together as their adult counterparts. Navigate the site by looking through categories â€“ either by the item itself, or for women, men, or kids.

What are the best Cole Haan coupons?

Get all of your favorite items at a discount when you find and use coupon codes and printable coupons. Find all of that on this page as it is updated daily with any savings that are available. If you are a student or teacher, register with your .edu email address to get 20% off full price and sale price items online. Or, get free shipping and more savings when you use Cole Haan coupons with deals and sales.

How do I use my coupon code?

When shopping online at (store name):
  1. Add desired item(s) to your shopping bag.

  2. At check out, locate the â€˜Enter Promotional Codeâ€™ box and enter your code.

  3. Click â€˜Applyâ€™

  4. Your discount will be reflected in the final price shown.



What are the best Cole Haan sales?

Browse through sale items in the sale section, or check out the top of the webpage and click on their outlet website for even additional ways to save. Spend $250 and get free shipping. Or, opt to look for a store locator and head into a brick-and-mortar shop instead. With a number of different ways to shop â€“ whether online or in-store â€“ consumers can have their choice at what type of items they're out to obtain. All while staying warm, organized, and perfectly fashionable. A trifecta we can only hope to achieve on most days, but with the help of Cole Haan, that goal has (thankfully) become a daily norm.