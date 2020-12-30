Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
T-Mobile Data Breach Exposes Phone Numbers & More!
News
17h ago
It's been announced that T-Mobile recently experienced a data breach that exposed customers' phone numbers and call records. It's estimated that nearly 200,000 have been affected by the breach. The company immediately starting notifying clients via text of the incident.

On the upside, it doesn't appear that sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, physical addresses or other financial data were tapped into. But, T-Mobile warns that customers should keep an eye out for suspicious text messages claiming to be the company and asking for personal information.

Read more here.

Have you been affected by the T-Mobile data breach? Let us know in the comments below!

