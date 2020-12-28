Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Android Police

T-Mobile Warns of Upcoming Sprint Shutdown
News
2h ago
16  Likes 0  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

Earlier this year, T-Mobile and Sprint officially became one company. Because of the merger, T-Mobile customers gained access to roam on Sprint's cell towers. Though Sprint's former network exists still as a separate entity, it may only stick around for another year.

T-Mobile business customers have reported notices from the company stating that they fully intend to shut down Sprint's CDMA network "on or around January 1, 2022." While devices that support Sprint's LTE connectivity should still continue to connect after that date, CDMA-only phones will not be able to connect. In fact, T-Mobile plans to stop activating CDMA-only devices after January 1, 2021.

One thing to note is that these reported notices only specifically refer to business customers, so the potential shutdown dates may be different for regular T-Mobile customers.

What do you think of this recent news? Let us know below.

🏷 Deal Tags

News smartphone Cell Phone Sprint merger Tmobile phone carriers news article
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Android Police See All arrow
Android Police
Android Police
T-Mobile Warns of Upcoming Sprint Shutdown
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Starting $5 a Month Cellular Plan
$5+
Cashback Available
Android Police
Android Police
T-Mobile Warns of Upcoming Sprint Shutdown
NEWS
Kohl's
Kohl's
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds
$59.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
AT&T Wireless
AT&T Wireless
Get a $300 AT&T Visa Reward Card When You Bundle AT&T TV + Internet
Deal
eBay
eBay
YAESU SP-901
$182.80
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Starting From 12/13! Get 100GB of 5G Data for Just $50/month. | T-Mobile for Business
$20+
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
VTECH Bluetooth 3 Handset Cordless Phones
$64.95
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
WiFi 4K 3D HD 1080P LED Projector Mini Home Cinema Bluetooth AV/VGA/HDMI Audio
$83.96
Amazon
Amazon
HP Pavilion X360 14 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop, 14” Full HD Touchscreen Display, Intel Core I5, 8 GB DDR4 RAM,BIOS Recovery
$645.99
eBay
eBay
VINTAGE TELEPHONE REPLACEMENT PART PHONE TRANSMITTER
$29.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Android Police
Android Police
T-Mobile Warns of Upcoming Sprint Shutdown
NEWS
arrow
arrow