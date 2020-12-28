Earlier this year, T-Mobile and Sprint officially became one company. Because of the merger, T-Mobile customers gained access to roam on Sprint's cell towers. Though Sprint's former network exists still as a separate entity, it may only stick around for another year.



T-Mobile business customers have reported notices from the company stating that they fully intend to shut down Sprint's CDMA network "on or around January 1, 2022." While devices that support Sprint's LTE connectivity should still continue to connect after that date, CDMA-only phones will not be able to connect. In fact, T-Mobile plans to stop activating CDMA-only devices after January 1, 2021.



One thing to note is that these reported notices only specifically refer to business customers, so the potential shutdown dates may be different for regular T-Mobile customers.



