During their Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge, Microsoft is offering a Microsoft Certification Exam for free when you complete a new skill from one of the 7 available challenges.
Your Microsoft Certification Exam will be associated with your Learn profile on April 7, 2021, and you will be notified via email when it is available.
Select the right challenge for you here!
