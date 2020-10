For a limited time, Office Depot is offering Dell 23.8" Full HD LED Monitor on sale for $79.99, originally $129.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

23.8" IPS display is ideal for a variety of computing tasks.



White LED edgelight system permits a thinner and more energy-efficient screen.



178° vertical and horizontal viewing angles let you share presentations or work with a co-worker.



1000:1 contrast ratio enables accurate color reproduction.



250 nits brightness for a highly visible display.



1920 x 1080 maximum resolution at 60Hz. Create a high level of picture detail for a clear, bold display.