Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Microsoft

Free Virtual Summer Camps for Kids
Event
Jul 17, 2020
Expires : 12/31/20
16  Likes 0  Comments
1
See Deal

About this Deal

Make good use of free time with interactive online workshops for kids by Microsoft!

Participants will receive a "digital passport" and can collect digital badges when they complete a workshop — so they can document their summer learning journey with accomplishments as they "travel" through each theme.

Find various Summer Camp events here and register now!

Note: Education discount available to K-12 and higher education students, faculty, and parents. Valid on eligible products until December 31, 2020, while supplies last.

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids Microsoft online classes Workshop Kids Event Kids Free Events summer camp
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Microsoft See All arrow
Microsoft
Microsoft
Back! Ultra Office for Free: Word, Spreadsheet, Slide & PDF
Freebie
Microsoft
Microsoft
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Office Bundle - Microsoft
$699.99 $849.99
FREE SHIPPING
Microsoft
Microsoft
Get Video Editor & Slideshow Maker Express - Microsoft Store
Freebie
Microsoft
Microsoft
Bruce Almighty
$5.99
Microsoft
Microsoft
Costume Quest
Freebie
Microsoft
Microsoft
Buy Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00CGUS Gaming Laptop - Microsoft Store
$899.00
Microsoft
Microsoft
Get Rock Band 4-5th Anniversary DLC Pack
Freebie
Microsoft
Microsoft
Microsoft Certification Exams
$15
Microsoft
Microsoft
Maleficent + Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (4K UHD Digital Films)
$15.99
Microsoft
Microsoft
Buy Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut
Freebie
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 80-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Safety Shoping Measures
NEWS
Target
Target
Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Event on Halloween
Event
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Holiday Catalog Released!
Catalog
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
CNET
CNET
New Stimulus Check Eligibility: Two Qualifications We Think Will Change with The Next Payment
NEWS
ALDI
ALDI
New ALDI Covid-19 Policies (Effective 10/19)
NEWS
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Day Ad 11/11-11/15
BF AD
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Free Kids Educational Activity eBooks
Freebie
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ’s Announces Black Friday Event Plans
NEWS
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Carter's Baby Apparel
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
Up to 60% Off Fall Clearance Deals
SALE
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Kitchenware Tools & Accessories
$2.99 $16.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack
Up to 75% Off Dresses & Rompers w/ Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Storybook 2020 Advent Calendar
$19.99 $29.99
Macy's
Macy's
Italia Sports Car with Real Drive Gravity Sensor
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amtrak
Amtrak
Kids Ride Free National Sale
Offer
Target
Target
Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Event on Halloween
Event
Amazon
Amazon
Skechers Kids' Sport-Ultra Flex 302081l (Little Big Sneaker
$19.80 $44.95
Home Depot
Home Depot
Home Depot Adds "Virtual Field Trips" to DIY Workshops
NEWS
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow