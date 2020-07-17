Microsoft
Jul 17, 2020
Make good use of free time with interactive online workshops for kids by Microsoft!
Participants will receive a "digital passport" and can collect digital badges when they complete a workshop — so they can document their summer learning journey with accomplishments as they "travel" through each theme.
Find various Summer Camp events here and register now!
Note: Education discount available to K-12 and higher education students, faculty, and parents. Valid on eligible products until December 31, 2020, while supplies last.
