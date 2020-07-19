Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
11.6" HP Stream Laptop Windows 10S (13hr Battery Life)
$179.00
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
Target is offering this 11.6" HP Stream Laptop Windows 10S (13hr Battery Life) for only $179.00 with free shipping. Don't forget to use your RedCard to save an extra 5%.

Details:
  • 11.6" diagonal HD anti-glare backlit screen
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Includes 1-year Office 365 Personal subscription
  • 4GB memory & 32GB storage
  • Liberating battery - at least 13 hours of video playback battery life
  • Ultralightweight at only 2.37 lbs

