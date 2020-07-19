Target is offering this 11.6" HP Stream Laptop Windows 10S (13hr Battery Life) for only $179.00 with free shipping. Don't forget to use your RedCard to save an extra 5%.



Details:

11.6" diagonal HD anti-glare backlit screen



Windows 10 Home in S Mode



Includes 1-year Office 365 Personal subscription



4GB memory & 32GB storage



Liberating battery - at least 13 hours of video playback battery life



Ultralightweight at only 2.37 lbs