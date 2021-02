Right now, Office Depot is offering 15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad 5, I5, 8GB, 512GB SSD for only $449.99 with free shipping.



Details:

15.6” FHD LED screen (1920 x 1080) offers a crystal-clear picture.



High-powered Intel Core i5 processor offers ample speed and reliability.



Includes 8GB of internal memory to run programs and games. Memory is expandable up to 16GB.



512GB solid state drive holds your documents, games, music, photos and other files.



Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connection offers high-speed access to the Internet.



Secure Digital™ media card reader enables quick file transfers from cameras and other devices.



USB 3.1 ports allow ultra-fast data transfers.