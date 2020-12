Sam's Club is offering this LG Gram 15.6" Ultra-Lightweight Laptop for only $899.00 with free shipping for Plus members.



Details:

Processor: 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 processor



Memory/Storage: Windows 10 Home



Screen: 15.6" Full HD IPS Screen



Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics



72Wh Lithium Battery (up to 21 hours)