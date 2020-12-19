How to Use a Container Store Coupon Online

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart."





To view your order and add any discounts or special offers, click on "CART" in the top right corner.





When viewing your shopping cart, locate the "Enter a promotion code" box, enter your code and click "Apply."





Your discount or offer will be reflected in your new order total and you can proceed to checkout.

What are the best Container Store coupons?

What are the best Container Store sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips for Container Store

Get The Container Store coupon codes, printable coupons and promo codes to save up to 75% off on your entire purchase, online and in stores! Their coupons tend to work along with sales and discounts for the biggest savings possible. Find everything you need to eliminate clutter, with fashionable, low priced solutions for the entire home at The Container Store, the original storage and organization store.Shoppers can easily obtain a 10-15% off coupon code from Container Store by sifting through this page or just sign up for their email updates at containerstore.com. Additionally, teachers get 15% off both online and in-store with no coupon code or printable coupon needed.Container Store offers free shipping on your order of $75 and over.Online shoppers can find the best Container Store sales at the top of the page. Just hover over their sale link and a drop down menu will appear. The menu typically display all available sales including end of season, clearance, shelving sale and much more.You can also go to Container Store homepage which always features their newest sale and events. Plus, take a look through their special savings page for limited time deals on items for the home, office, kitchen, storage and organization and much more.Shoppers can save even more by signing up to become a POP! Star member. POP! members receive $15 in perks, customized monthly tips, exclusive events, birthday gifts and much more. Plus, it's free to join.Did you know that Container Store also offers in-home design consultation + customized closet services? Visit the Design Services page for ideas on how to renovate your space.