Converse Promo Codes & Coupons 2020

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Outlet

Converse is offering Up to 50% Off Outlet! Prices as marked. Shipping is free on $50+. Order by 3pm EST on 12/14 to get in time.More
FREE SHIPPING
'12 Days of Converse' Event

Different offers featured daily. Free shipping for members or on $50+. Text CONVERSE to 75140 to get notified of deals.More
Expires 12/13/20
Shop Limited Edition Styles

Be the first to check out the Limited Edition styles at Converse! Plus, see their calendar for what's coming soon here.More
15% OFF
15% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get 15% off your next purchase when you sign up for their email subscriptions. You will receive a unique online code to redeem this offer at checkout. Plus, get free shipping on every order over $50.

You can also show your email in-store to redeem this offer.

Note:
  • Offer excludes gift cards, sale items, launch products, licensed products, Classic Chuck Taylor All Star, Converse Limited Edition, and custom products.
  • Offer is valid for one-time use only.More
7 comments
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Sale & Clearance Items

Shop Converse Sale Items to save up to 50% on Converse shoes, Chuck Taylors, sneakers, all-star apparel, footwear, accessories and more.

Free shipping applies on $50 or more or join the free Nike+ program to get free shipping on any order with no minimum required to qualify.More
Official Converse Promotions & Coupons

Check out all current Converse coupons & their terms & conditions.More
1 comment
Design Your Own Custom Converse Sneakers from $45

Customize your shoes in anyway you'd like. Choose from a large range of high tops, low tops, Chuck Taylor's, Jack Purcell's, DC Comics and more uniquely styled sneakers available only from Converse.

First choose the type of shoe, next choose colors for every area of the sneaker, change the laces, add any custom text that you'd like embroidered on the shoes and create a pair of sneakers that are completely unique to you and your style.More
15% OFF
15% Off College Student Discount

Verify that you are a student enrolled in a university and save 15% on all Converse and Nike purchases!More
15% OFF
15% Off Military Discount

Verify that you are an active, retired, reservist or other type of military personnel and receive 15% off all purchases made at Nike, Converse and Hurley! Take 15% off every order you ever make!More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping w/ Converse Account

Shipping is free for logged in Converse.com registered users! Guests will receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more or $8 for orders of less than $50.More
About Converse

Converse is an American shoe company, well known for the versatility of their footwear and sportswear. They are a lifestyle brand, with shoes and clothing that are comfortable and applicable for whatever your daily activities may consist of. Their main product lines are the One Star, Chuck Taylor All Star, and Jack Purcell. Founded in 1908, then becoming a partner of Nike in 2003, they have continued to grow and deepen their customer loyalty. Converse sells their products around the globe, across 160 countries. With many distinguishable features, including the star logo and their high top style, Converse has set themselves apart from other shoe and clothing brands. Be sure to get great savings on your next order by taking advantage of a Converse promo code or coupon, along with all their sales and special promotions.

How to Use a Converse Promo Code

  1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Cart"
    Converse Promo Code

  2. To review your order and add any discounts or special offers, click the shopping cart icon in the top right corner.
    Converse Promo Code

  3. While viewing your shopping cart, locate the "Do You Have a Promo Code?" box, enter your code and click "Apply."
    Converse Promo Code

  4. Your discount will be reflected in your new order total.
    Converse Promo Code


What are the best Converse coupons?

Converse coupons are hard to come by, usually appearing about once a month. The best promo code tends to be a 25% off coupon on your entire purchase. There are also other promo codes with various offers such as buy one get one free printable coupons, or discounts on a particular category. Free shipping is available periodically, and all orders $75 or more will always ship free, no coupon additional necessary. Keep tabs on all the ongoing Promotions, to be sure to maximize your savings!

You can also register as a member for Converse Catalog offers, which includes exclusive coupon codes, and information about all the newest events and promotions.

Converse offers a military discount, with verification, for a 15% off coupon that can be applied at checkout. Just check the box by â€œQualify for Military Discount?â€ and the verification process will pop up. When you submit your information, the 15% discount will be automatically applied to your total.

What are the best Converse In Store sales?

At any given time of the year, you can check out the Converse Sale section for discounts of up to 50% off all the different lines of shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. These are the the best ways to find the most savings available. Be sure to try and stack with a promo code to maximize discounts, as codes will often apply to sale items. Converse will also discount certain categories or types of items from time to time, such as 30% off shoes, or buy one get one free clothing.

Keep up to date on all the New Arrivals and Best Sellers, to help you decide on the best products to purchase.

Check back to find even more Converse coupons, promo codes and deals on all the highest quality lifestyle footwear and apparel.

Customize Your Own Shoes

One unique feature that Converse offers is the ability to purchase Blank Canvas sneakers, which lets you build and customize shoes to fit your exact style and personality. With a large variety of styles and colors, you have complete control over how your shoes end up looking. This feature is available in menâ€™s, womenâ€™s, and kidâ€™s sizes.