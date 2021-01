Best Buy has this Bella 16-Cup Manual Rice Cooker for only $14.99 with free store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Quickly makes 16 cups of cooked fluffy rice in less than 30 minutes.



Cook and Keep Warm with the touch of a button.



500W of power



Tempered glass lid



Dishwasher-safe, removable nonstick cooking bowl and accessories.

Includes:

Spatula

Measuring Cup

User Manual

Received 4+ stars out of 85+ reviews