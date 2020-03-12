How to use Costco Coupons:

Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.



Sign in to your Costco account.



At the third step in checkout ("Payment"), you'll see a section labeled "Enter Costco Cash Card or Promo Code" at the top of the page.



Input your Costco coupon or cash card and hit apply code.



Discount will be reflected on that page.

Costco Wholesale offers quality, brand name merchandise in large packages and wholesale prices. While you have to pay for your membership, you easily make back those costs in hundreds of savings per year by shopping at wholesale prices. Get access to affordable photo printing services, travel deals, fresh produce, auto services and tires, apparel, pharmacy, electronics and optical eyewear. Theyâ€™re a one-stop shop for all your grocery, home, vacation, health and beauty needs. Plus, Costcoâ€™s coupon book offers hundreds of dollars in savings on all of the above! Get all Costco coupons, printable coupons and online offers here at DealsPlus.New Costco coupons are available every few weeks, and they have multiple coupon books â€“ one for month-long, Online Exclusive Deals on things like furniture, sporting goods, fashion, home appliances and home improvement items, electronics and gourmet food products â€“ mostly big ticket items they donâ€™t have room for in stores. You donâ€™t need a coupon code in order to save on these items â€“ these discounts are applied instantly or at checkout.For in-store shopping, donâ€™t miss the bi-monthly Coupon Book! Get tons of in-store discounts on everything from groceries, health and beauty products, deli and bakery goods, laptops, TVs and other tech products, to tires, photos, baby products and more. You used to have to clip these coupons out, but now these discounts are applied automatically as you checkout. We suggest you check out all Costco Coupons via your mobile phone for reference while shopping in stores.If eligible, multiple Promo Codes may be applied to your order. You can also find instant discounts and sale offers in their monthly coupon book. There is no need to print these out, but they are a good way of seeing the different offers they have available when purchasing items in-store.Costco offers tons of instant savings in-store with the warehouse coupon offers and online only exclusive offers. You can typically get access to over $1,000 in savings so we highly recommend shoppers sift through the warehouse coupon book and make a list of items to pick up on your next Costco visit. Also, there is no need to bring your coupon book with you as all items are instantly discounted.Bigger items like Costco furniture, exercise equipment and electronics will get more discounts online.Want to know the newest offers and deals from Costco? Just head over to costco.com and check out their homepage to see what's new and what kind of deals are available.Don't forget to the browse through other low price services from Costco including the Business Center, Pharmacy, Photo, and Travel.Did you know Costco price codes have a secret meaning? Manager special prices end in .97, closeout inventory deals end in .88 or .00, and discontinued items will have an asterisk.You may get away with shopping at Costco with no membership by using a Costco Cashcard. Only members can purchase and reload these, but anyone can use them.Also, Costco offers a price protection guarantee on any item for 30 days so if the price on your purchase is knocked down within that time period, bring it back with you receipt to get reimbursed for the price difference. Everyone already knows but we'll say it anyways, if you're eating on a budget, Costco's food court is where it's at. You can't beat the $1.50 hot dog and 20-oz soda!Not a Costco member yet? Sign up today or gift Costco memberships to friends and family at costco.com.